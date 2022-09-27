C-P Flexible Packaging Announces Commitment to Convert 50% of Company’s U.S. Plants to Solar Power by 2025

YORK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C-P Flexible Packaging (C-P), a leading manufacturer of sustainable flexible packaging, has announced plans to power 50% of the company’s U.S. facilities with solar energy by 2025. In addition to reducing C-P’s carbon footprint, utilizing solar power will reduce costs and support C-P’s continued rapid growth.

C-P currently has 440 solar panels installed at its Placentia, California manufacturing plant. To date, this is one of the largest solar deployments in Orange County. C-P is now installing 2,034 solar panels at the company’s Lakeville, MN plant, producing over 1.1 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually and offsetting over 1.7 million pounds of CO 2 emissions per year. Simultaneously, plans for the company’s 3rd solar panel installation are underway. The company has created a roadmap for half of its U.S. plants to convert to solar energy by 2025.

"Harnessing solar power as a renewable energy source is consistent with our commitment to environmental responsibility. We are on a journey to reducing our impact on the environment," said C-P’s CEO Mike Hoffman. "As an added benefit, we’ve found that utilizing solar power provides significant energy savings in the long term. Solar power is truly a win-win, reducing our CO 2 emissions while supporting our position as one of the most cost-competitive flexible packaging converters in the U.S.”

As part of C-P’s GreenStream™ initiative, C-P will continue investing in sustainable packaging products and manufacturing processes.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top sustainable flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of some of the world’s leading consumer packaged goods companies. Headquartered in York, PA., C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.