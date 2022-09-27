Boulevard Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boulevard (www.joinblvd.com), provider of the client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses, today announced that it has been honored by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2022 ​​Best Workplaces for Women. This is Boulevard’s first time being named to the prestigious list, with the company ranking 11th overall among small and medium workplaces. Earning a spot means that Boulevard is one of the country’s best companies to work for.

The highly competitive Fortune Best Workplaces for Women list is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly women say they’re treated at their workplace. Great Place to Work measures the differences in women’s survey responses with those of their peers and assesses the impact of demographics and roles on the quality and consistency of women’s experiences.

Boulevard is one of the few technology companies with a majority-female leadership team. Moreover, over 60% of Boulevard team members self-identify as female, more than double the technology industry average, according to data from the AnitaB.org institute. The company’s workforce is 100 percent remote, enabling it to hire the best and most diverse talent regardless of physical location.

“Our success is dependent on having a workforce that mirrors the immense diversity of the industry we serve,” said Lauren Nuttall, vice president, people, Boulevard. “Much like the self-care industry, Boulevard is full of talented, creative, and ambitious women, all of whom are committed to helping our customers thrive. This honor is a testament not only to them but to the collective commitment of everyone at Boulevard to building a culture of empathy and inclusion.”

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies that employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20 percent of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman.

A global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and effective leadership, Great Place to Work uses rigorous analytics to provide independent company assessments based entirely on employees’ feedback about their workplace experience. Companies are assessed on how well they create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any other aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces for Women and their commitment to ensuring equity for women at every level of the organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies showed up for women in new ways to help them cope with challenges they face wherever they are—both inside and outside of work. Women in these companies are seen, heard, and valued.”

Recognition as one of the Best Workplaces for Women is the latest in a series of awards and accolades Boulevard has received in 2022. After achieving Great Place to Work certification in March, Boulevard was named one of the nation’s Best Workplaces for Millennials in July. Overall, 96 percent of employees surveyed say Boulevard is a great place to work, compared to just 57 percent at the typical U.S.-based company.

Further reflecting Boulevard’s status as a workplace of choice, the company was named one of America’s Best Startup Employers for 2022 by Forbes, ranking 33rd on the prestigious listing of the 500 best startup employers in the U.S. based on employee satisfaction, employer reputation, and company growth. Forbes also named Boulevard to its prestigious list of Next Billion Dollar Startups for 2022.

Additionally, Boulevard was named one of the 50 Best Small Companies to Work For in 2022 by Built In LA, while also ranking second on dot.LA’s list of the area’s hottest startups of 2022. Last month, the company announced a $70 million Series C funding round led by Point72 Private Investments.

About Boulevard

Boulevard offers the first and only client experience platform purpose-built for appointment-based, self-care businesses. Boulevard empowers business owners and professionals alike to deliver personable, enjoyable experiences to their clients through online appointment scheduling, messaging, and payments that are simple, elegant, and reliable. Founded in 2016, Boulevard has earned the trust of thousands of salons and spas across the nation by delivering the world-class technology and genuine, human, personable service they deserve. To learn more, visit joinblvd.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

