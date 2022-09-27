Materials Science & Chemical Engineering Innovator Selects DTEX InTERCEPT to Protect Industrial IP and Prevent Data Loss

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security CompanyTM, today announced it has added one of the world’s leading materials science and chemical engineering companies to its expanding client roster. The American conglomerate has chosen DTEX InTERCEPT to replace its legacy insider risk management and data loss prevention technology solution to more effectively monitor user activity and data usage across its ubiquitous cloud infrastructure and SaaS application stack while also expanding workforce visibility and monitoring capabilities across the entirety of its global workforce.

During the Proof of Concept with the materials science conglomerate, the evaluation team communicated that the last 24 months have made it clear that traditional approaches to protecting data and IP from misuse and malicious exfiltration are outdated and insufficient. They simply could no longer operate with confidence if they could not see and understand how all employees are using and modifying data, creating and augmenting IP, utilizing the IT assets provided, and if they are working within the mandated corporate security processes. Upon confirming their selection of DTEX InTERCEPT, the manufacturer stressed that the decision was based on the platform’s privacy-by-design approach to intelligence collection and analytics, its ability to scale without performance impact, and the ability to consolidate IRM, UEBA, and endpoint DLP into a single solution.

“As the global workforce continues to evolve, organizations continue to innovate how they are managing cyber security and data loss prevention methods. Traditional methods have never worked, and we are seeing that there is an immediate need for a solution that takes human behavior into account,” said Bahman Mahbod, CEO at DTEX Systems. “By applying zero trust principles to DLP solutions, we can offer companies a way to protect the organization and its workforce, in a more holistic way and without invasive surveillance of employees.”

Innovative IRM, UEBA, and DLP capabilities was a major factor in the decision to adopt DTEX InTERCEPT. Other strong factors were native integration with signals from the company’s NGAV, next-generation firewall, and cloud security technologies to its SOC and threat intelligence teams via the SIEM.

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a first-of-its-kind Workforce Cyber Security solution that brings together the capabilities of Insider Threat Management, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, Digital Forensics, and Zero Trust DLP in an all-in-one lightweight, cloud-native platform. Only DTEX InTERCEPT delivers the behavioral context and activity intelligence that answers the Who, What, When, Where, Why and How related to any potential insider threat situation, compromised account event or data loss scenario without invading personal privacy.

About DTEX Systems

DTEX Systems helps hundreds of organizations worldwide better understand their workforce, protect their data, and make human-centric operational investments. Its Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security platform brings together next-generation Zero Trust DLP, UEBA, digital forensics, user activity monitoring and insider threat management in one scalable, cloud-native platform. Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, the DTEX platform surfaces abnormal behavioral “indicators of intent” to mitigate risk of data and IP loss, enabling SOC enrichment with human sensors and empowering enterprises to make smarter business decisions quickly. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com.