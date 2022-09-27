YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips for Fall Fun with Your Senior Dog

Five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends, courtesy of YuMOVE, joint supplements for dogs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends, courtesy of YuMOVE, joint supplements for dogs. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the long days of summer behind us and the heat cooling off, fall is the perfect time to go outside, exercise and experience the great outdoors with your dog. YuMOVE, one of the best joint supplements for dogs1 and The American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends.

Get outside and enjoy the fall weather. With cooler days, your dog should be excited to play in piles of leaves, adventure into the woods and smell the fragrant scents of the season. Keep exercise regular and gentle. Aim for consistent, steady walks. Running, jumping and twisting is more likely to cause joint stiffness. Work up to longer walks, finding a route your pet loves. Slow and steady builds stamina. Great smells, interesting trees and spending time bonding with you. Check to see if your dog has mobility concerns. Look for visible signs of stiffness, especially in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed or go up or down stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or when being petted. Give your dog high-quality dog joint supplements, like YuMOVE, which will help give extra support for your dog’s joints and help their mobility.

YuMOVE, the UK’s #1 veterinary joint supplement,1 already helps more than 2 million dogs per year live their most active life.2 For the past 15 years, YuMOVE has been providing the highest quality dog joint supplement that is scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.³ There’s also a 60-Day Money-Back Guarantee,4 if you aren’t satisfied.

To see the difference YuMOVE can make in your dog, YuMOVE is offering 40% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplements for dogs using the code “WalkingTips40” one-time or for a monthly subscription at checkout.

To learn more about how YuMOVE can help your dog, visit www.yumove.com.

1Kynetec VetTrak August 2022. Sales of YuMOVE branded products through UK veterinary wholesalers.

2YuMOVE’s UK monthly brand tracker. Conducted by Stream Research.

3Study conducted by the Royal Veterinary College of London, UK. Data on file.

4For full terms and conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.