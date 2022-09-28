Tide Teams Up with the NFL to Convince and Reward Superstitious Americans to Wash Their Lucky Jerseys

Tide has enlisted multiple NFL teams and players, including Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams, to encourage their fans to wash their #LuckyJersey. To enter the contest, fans can go to Davante Adams’ Instagram and comment for a chance to win by 11:59 PM ET on Oct. 23, 2022.

Tide® announced that it is partnering up with the National Football League (NFL) to convince, incentivize and reward America to wash their lucky jerseys this football season.

Tide® announced that it is partnering up with the National Football League (NFL) to convince, incentivize and reward America to wash their lucky jerseys this football season.

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tide®, America’s #1 laundry detergent brand, announced today that it is partnering up with an iconic brand once again – the National Football League (NFL). This time to convince, incentivize and reward America to wash their lucky jerseys this football season.

A recent survey* revealed that 73% of NFL fans who wear a lucky jersey think it helps their NFL team win, and 52% of NFL fans who wear a lucky jersey keep how often they wash it a secret – so Tide is asking some of the league’s most loyal fans, “what would it take for you to wash your lucky jersey?”

“At Tide, we understand that NFL fans can be very superstitious and that there is a strong emotional connection that fans have with their lucky team items, particularly their lucky jerseys. In fact, we know that 1 in 4 NFL fans haven’t washed their lucky item in one year or more,” said Alex Perez, Senior Brand Director at P&G, North America Laundry. “While we don't disagree that their item may be lucky, we do know it is dirty, so we’re asking what it would take to get fans to wash with Tide to remove both seen and unseen dirt and reward those that do.”

Tide has enlisted multiple NFL teams and players, including Las Vegas Raiders Wide Receiver Davante Adams, NFL Linebacker Clay Matthews, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, and Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Chase Claypool, to encourage their fans to wash their #LuckyJersey. Through a series of content and social CTAs they’ll ask fans, “What Would It Take?” for them to wash their jerseys – offering them incentives ranging from autographed football items to a chance to meet their favorite players. The campaign launched early on in the season, with each player and team’s post including contest details.

The partnership motivates NFL fans to use Tide Hygienic Clean Heavy Duty 10x, which removes both visible and invisible dirt from their favorite jerseys or any clothing item that may be dirtier than they look. To enter the contest, fans can go to Davante Adams’ Instagram here and comment for a chance to win.

Tide's “What Would It Take?” contest began at 12:00 AM ET on Sept. 15, 2022 and ends at 11:59 PM ET on Oct. 23, 2022. Sponsored by The Procter & Gamble Distributing LLC. For Official Rules, visit Tide.com for more information.

The national TV campaign featuring Davante Adams launched on Sept. 12. You can also find the spot “Jersey Jump” on YouTube.

For more information about the campaign, visit Tide.com.

*A survey conducted by P&G (via Toluna)

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.