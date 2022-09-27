iris Dating App Hits Over 1 Million Users, Blocks 200,000 Potential Catfishers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finding a one-in-a-million match is now possible on iris, the first dating app using artificial intelligence to predict mutual physical attraction. The app now has 1 million users who are looking for the fastest way to find better dating matches. The number of users would be even higher, but the company’s dedication to trust and safety as much as enabling mutual attraction has led to the blocking of 200,000 potential catfishers.

“Our goal is to help everyone find their perfect match faster than ever—that means eliminating the time spent endlessly swiping through profiles of people users don’t find attractive,” said Igor Khalatian, CEO and Founder of iris. It also means confirming people are who they say they are, taking the burden of authentication off of the user and placing it on the app. iris has become an oasis for those fed up with catfishing, who want and expect higher quality matches. In the last four months, iris has grown over 200% and hitting the 1 million user milestone is proof that it’s resonating.”

iris continues to expand its user base by doing everything possible to improve the quality of the people engaging on its app. Its AttractionDNATM system learns which visual features users find most physically attractive and delivers better matches over time. In fact, iris users are 40 times more likely to find a mutual match than those using other dating apps, and the growth of the platform to 1 million users only increases the number and quality of matches.

The app also weeds out any potential frauds or catfishers. All users must take a live selfie that’s compared to the photos in their profile before they’re able to join the platform. If the selfie doesn’t match the photos, the app blocks the user.

The app’s trust rating system is designed to prevent catfishing, romance scams, fraudulent activity, and toxic and unsolicited behaviors. It rewards users for being honest and transparent about their intentions, so more users can safely connect with mutual matches in the most efficient way.

About iris

iris was created by a team of people who were tired of swiping endlessly, tired of being catfished, tired of fake profiles—in other words: tired of wasting time. The gamification of online dating has made it a very time-consuming process: quantity of interactions has eclipsed quality of connections. Instead of swiping through endless profiles hoping to find a match, iris uses artificial intelligence by analyzing thousands of facial features to learn what kind of person a user finds visually attractive. iris uses this AttractionDNA™ to connect people who are likely to be a match. Because machine learning is a never-ending process, the more iris learns about a member’s taste over time, the less they have to “swipe.” iris keeps learning from all the choices users make so recommendations are always improving, streamlining the experience by reducing worthless interactions and redefining the way users find love online.

Download iris on the App Store or Google Play.