Voya Financial joins the United Nations Global Compact

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, as well as to support UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We continue to build upon Voya’s environmental, social and governance strategy to achieve the best outcomes for our colleagues, clients and communities,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr., chairman and CEO, Voya Financial, Inc. “As a UN Global Compact Participant, we will advance this work and learn with other like-minded companies as we continue to take responsible business actions that make meaningful and positive differences in the world.”

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world, with more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in more than 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks.

For more information, visit our profile on the UN Global Compact website.

