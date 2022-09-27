Walmart Names Kindbody as Provider for Associate Fertility and Family-Building Benefits Nationwide

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) named Kindbody, a leading family-building benefits provider for employers, as the fertility provider for its new Center of Excellence (COE) for family-building benefits. Associates will have access to Kindbody’s network of facilities across the U.S., including a new state-of-the-art clinic and in vitro fertilization (IVF) lab in Rogers, Arkansas that will provide comprehensive virtual, at-home, and in-clinic care. The new facility is expected to open later this year.

“Providing access to high-quality health care is very important to us, and we’ve heard from our associates that improved access to fertility, surrogacy and adoption support is a priority for them and their families,” said Kim Lupo, senior vice president, Walmart Global Total Rewards. “Through Kindbody, Walmart associates in every corner of the country will have access to a variety of services to aid in their family-planning journey.”

Through this new Center of Excellence, Walmart associates and their dependents who are enrolled in a self-insured Walmart medical plan will be able to receive fertility care from Kindbody’s highly-trained team, inclusive of board-certified reproductive endocrinologists and senior embryologists, at one of Kindbody’s Signature Clinics nationwide. Services include fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI).

Kindbody will also be available to help eligible associates access Walmart’s surrogacy and adoption benefits, as well. These Walmart benefits include financial support of up to $20,000, lifetime max, for eligible surrogacy and adoption expenses. Walmart benefits will continue to include enhanced maternity and parental leave for qualified full-time hourly and salaried associates that allows birth moms to receive up to 16 weeks of paid time off. New parents, including adoptive and foster parents, also receive six weeks paid parental leave to bond with a new child.

“We’re incredibly honored to become a Walmart Center of Excellence and provide high-quality care to Walmart associates, furthering our mission to make fertility and family-building care affordable and accessible for all,” said Gina Bartasi, founder and chairwoman of Kindbody. “Our partnership with Walmart signals that fertility benefits have joined medical, dental, and vision as standard workplace benefits for leading employers.”

This center will build on Walmart's existing COE model, which provides benefit support and coverage for certain heart, spine and joint surgeries and cancer treatments, in partnership with some of the best healthcare providers and facilities in the country. Walmart chooses Centers of Excellence through a highly selective process, which requires health care providers to demonstrate an ability to provide excellent care, a dedication to addressing the root cause of a patient's condition, and an outstanding patient experience, amongst other key criteria that are reviewed.

About Walmart

About Kindbody

Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers offering comprehensive virtual and in-person care. Kindbody's clinically managed program includes fertility assessments and education, fertility preservation, genetic testing, in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor and surrogacy services, and adoption, as well as physical, mental, and emotional support from preconception through postpartum. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for more than 100 employers, covering more than 2.4 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of high-quality care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $190 million in funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, NFP Ventures, and TQ Ventures.

Kindbody signature clinics are located in: Atlanta, GA; Aurora, IL; Austin, TX; Century City, CA; Chicago, IL; Crest Hill, IL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; Glenview, IL; Geneva, IL; Hoffman Estates, IL; Houston, TX; Minneapolis, MN; New York City, NY; O’Fallon, MO; Orlando, FL; Princeton, NJ; San Francisco, CA; Rogers, AR; Santa Monica, CA; Silicon Valley, CA; Southfield, MI; St. Louis, MO; Swansea, IL; Vancouver, WA; Washington, D.C; and Wauwatosa, WI.