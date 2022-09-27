The Ōnin Group Leverages Uprise Health’s Offerings to Significantly Increase Employee Engagement in Mental Health Services

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uprise Health, a leading digital mental health company, today announced that its expanded partnership with The Ōnin Group has led to a 161% increase in overall employee engagement with critical mental health services and support. The Ōnin Group, a privately-held group of companies focused on people, is ensuring equitable access to mental health benefits for 700 Ōnin employees and their families due to Uprise Health’s robust set of digital employee assistance program (EAP) solutions.

Uprise Health’s core solutions focus on driving positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, consisting of traditional and digital self-guided tools such as coaching, counseling, live care navigation, and mental fitness courses. The enhanced EAP solutions combine on-demand digital resources with live support by expert clinicians, powered by analytics that measure effective engagement and outcomes.

The Ōnin Group wanted expanded mental health support to address heightened employee needs caused by the pandemic, and chose Uprise Health’s services after a recommendation from their insurance broker. Ōnin initially adopted traditional EAP offerings, mainly counseling, inquiries, and clinical support, to provide convenient mental health benefits and to uphold the company’s mission of encouraging Ōninites to excel in areas of health, wealth, work, and home.

With the goal of increasing its EAP utilization rate, Ōnin expanded its partnership with Uprise Health to incorporate an enhanced EAP program that included digital tools with three key objectives: constant employee access, enhancing engagement, and accommodating the greater demand for mental health solutions.

“Uprise Health’s resources have granted us the ability to drastically grow our Total Rewards program, which empowers Ōninites by providing them with benefit rewards, wellness, and education programs,” said Donte Hardy, Manager, Total Rewards, at The Ōnin Group. “This partnership allows Ōninites to take advantage of the full suite of support offerings available to them.”

After incorporating digital self-guided offerings, Ōnin’s total utilization rate rose to 47 percent, higher than the industry average, and representing a 161 percent increase that is 9.2 percent higher than Ōnin’s annual projection. There were 59 total cases and 235 total services between January 2021 and April 2022, including counseling, inquiries and clinical support, digital self-services, and work-life services.

“Reducing the stigma around mental health in the workplace is essential to increasing awareness and providing individuals with the tools and treatment they need to succeed,” said Peter Strimaitis, Chief Executive Officer at Uprise Health. “The expansion of our partnership with The Ōnin Group confirms that our inventive, digitally-enabled, enhanced EAP services have the capacity to foster optimal outcomes.”

Through increased awareness of Uprise Health’s offerings, Ōnin employees overcame challenges around access to care and utilized the program to become healthier and more resilient. To read the full case study, visit [insert gated link].

About Uprise Health

Uprise Health offers digitally-enabled mental health solutions bolstered with digital employee assistance programs, personalized coaching, chronic condition management, managed behavioral health, and substance use assessment and treatment solutions. With a focus on positive outcomes through clinically validated methods and tools, Uprise Health reduces claims and costs for organizations while improving the lives of its members. Formerly known as IBH, the Company has been providing services for over 30 years and is a Shortlister Vendor of Choice for EAP, behavioral health, return to work and substance abuse. Uprise Health provides services to millions of members representing a diverse group of employers, health plans, and partners through their credentialed network of providers across the United States. Visit www.uprisehealth.com for additional information.

About The Ōnin Group

The Ōnin Group is a Birmingham-based, privately held group of companies focused on people. Its staffing companies include Ōnin Staffing, Excelsior Staffing, A3 Solutions and Fōcus. Non-staffing ventures include Mōmentum Capital Funding, Woodhaven Custom Calls, Ōnin Properties and Pleasant Hill Timber. The Ōnin Group has been ranked by the SIA as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the U.S., Largest Industrial Staffing Firms in the U.S., and a multiple time “SIA Best Staffing Company to Work for Winner” in multiple locations. Visit https://www.oningroup.com/ for additional information.