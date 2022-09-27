UserTesting Partners with AKQA to Help Global Brands Create and Deliver Innovative Digital Customer Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced a partnership with AKQA, a leading digital transformation agency. The partnership brings together the video-first experience testing capabilities of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform with AKQA’s expertise in delivering digital transformation to help brands design and deliver innovative digital and customer experiences.

Today’s rapidly evolving digital economy calls for ongoing optimization of the customer experience to keep pace with consumer demands and maintain digital agility. Successful digital transformations require organizations to deeply understand their customers—what they think, how they feel, and experience first-hand how they do things, and why.

A recent Statista Report projects spending on digital transformation during 2022 to reach 1.8 trillion U.S. dollars. Creating transformative digital experiences at scale can be a challenge for any company. According to a recent McKinsey Survey, many organizations captured less than one-third of the value that respondents expected to see from digital transformations and initiatives.

Having real human insight integrated into an organization’s workflow is an integral part of their success equation, and how they can ensure that the decisions being made best align with the needs of their customers.

“Developing an effective digital strategy has never been more critical. The impact of COVID and a changing economic climate has required businesses to embrace digital customer experiences at an accelerated pace and rely on digital platforms to create efficiencies in their engagement strategies,” said Mona Sabet, Chief Corporate Strategy Officer at UserTesting. “This partnership will enable brands that work with AKQA to build human insight into their discovery, design, and development processes to more effectively meet their digital transformation goals.”

“We selected UserTesting to help our clients bring the voice of their customers to life throughout the digital transformation journey, and to better scale human insights across their organizations,” said Vani Oza, Experience Design Director EU, at AKQA. “With our experience leading brands through digital transformation, combined with the power of the UserTesting Human Insight Platform, we’re able to speed up time to insights and bring greater value to decisions being made. With this solution, we feel more confident in delivering beautiful work, that works.”

AKQA, a design and innovation company, has been inspiring leading global companies and assisting in their digital transformation initiatives in a wide range of industries, including the communications, retail, airline, automobile, distribution, and banking industries. AKQA provides these global clients with comprehensive services including business, strategy, service and product development, and communication strategy through its 29 creative studios worldwide.

As a video-first experience testing platform, UserTesting enables organizations to see and hear the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, prototypes, and brands. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives (CxNs) that give companies access to diverse customer perspectives, and a vivid, first-person understanding of any experience, whether physical or digital, so that they can build for customer needs today, and tomorrow.

About AKQA

AKQA is a design and innovation company that employs 2,200 professionals across 20 countries. Awarded the Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Design in 2021, and named by Gartner as one of the world’s leading marketing agencies in 2021. Winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas in 2021 and recognised as a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators in 2020. Most recently, AKQA was awarded the Great Place to Work Certification.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.