Lincoln Financial Group and Modern Life partner to accelerate digital transformation in life insurance

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced a new partnership between Lincoln Financial Distributors (LFD), its wholesale distribution franchise, and Modern Life, a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. The partnership will enable Lincoln’s life insurance product portfolio to be delivered on Modern Life’s digital platform, providing an improved digital end-to-end experience – an important pillar of both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and support for financial professionals and their clients.

Modern Life’s comprehensive technology leverages data and analytics to accelerate risk assessment and quoting, helping the modern financial professional grow their business and confidently serve their clients through an enhanced end-to-end digital journey. The company’s integrated dashboard reduces friction points for financial professionals, while its brokerage expertise provides personalized, in-depth support for even the most complex cases, from difficult underwriting solutions to advanced case design and sales concepts. Financial professionals using the platform will have access to a broad suite of Lincoln Financial’s products, including permanent and term coverage and linked benefits, as a result of the partnership.

“Lincoln is embracing the future of distribution and evolving to meet an increased demand for more digitization in the insurance buying experience, across all touchpoints for our wholesalers, financial professionals and end consumers,” said Aadil Lokhandwala, senior vice president, Office of Strategic Planning for Lincoln Financial Distributors. “This new partnership with Modern Life enables us to expand our distribution reach, accelerates our virtual-first distribution strategy and provides increased transparency and an improved end-to-end digital experience for financial professionals in serving their clients.”

“The life insurance industry is in the midst of its industrial revolution,” said Michael Konialian, Co-Founder and CEO of Modern Life. “The pandemic accelerated its digital transformation as kitchen table conversations have evolved into video calls, paper applications shifted to digital forms, and in-person medical exams can often be replaced by predictive underwriting models. Financial professionals faced the highest rate of new business growth in decades, which makes it more important than ever that they and their clients have a streamlined and simple digital life insurance experience. We are thrilled to partner with a company like Lincoln Financial, with broad product and underwriting expertise, to bring our technology platform and advancements to support financial professionals and their clients.”

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $279 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Lincoln Financial Group and Modern Life are not affiliates.

About Modern Life

Modern Life is a tech-enabled life insurance brokerage. With a focus on empowering advisors, Modern Life offers advanced technology solutions to digitally streamline advisors’ practices and expert brokerage support. With Modern Life, advisors nationwide can compare quotes from top carriers in minutes, perform data-driven underwriting assessments, manage clients from an integrated dashboard, and receive comprehensive deal support. For more information, please visit modernlife.com.

LCN-4931948-090122