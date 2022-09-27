Backblaze Partners with Stockperks to Reward Investors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading independent cloud storage platform, announced today the launch of the Company’s Shareholder Perks Program on the Stockperks app. Stockperks is the market leader for shareholder rewards, with more than 20 innovative public companies leveraging the platform to connect with their retail investors.

Current Backblaze shareholders can use the Stockperks app to obtain discounts on computer backup or Backblaze B2 subscriptions and Backblaze-branded gifts. Please visit the Stockperks app for more details on how to claim Backblaze shareholder perks.

“We are pleased to expand upon our proactive investor community-building initiatives by adding shareholder benefits through the Stockperks app,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairman of the Board. “By offering special shareholder benefits, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our shareholders and also enabling Backblaze investors who aren’t already customers a distinctive opportunity to join the more than 500,000 passionate customers of our cloud services.”

“We are incredibly pleased to partner with an innovative and proactive issuer like Backblaze. Adding retail shareholder benefits now, especially after inviting retail investors to proactively participate in earnings calls, is a testament to Backblaze’s commitment to its community,” said Agnies Watson, President and Co-Founder of Stockperks. “Community has consistently been a large component of Backblaze’s growth story and we are honored to enable stronger connections between the company and its investors.”

To learn more about Backblaze, please visit https://ir.backblaze.com/investor-relations.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.