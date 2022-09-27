Celebrate Diwali Season With Female Indian Owned Wine Brand, Naidu Wines

Naidu Wines is a wine company founded in 2018 by Raghni Naidu, a female Indian immigrant with a dream to carve out a space in an otherwise traditional industry. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEBASTOPOL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diwali, known as the festival of lights, is one of India’s most important annual celebrations. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. And while it falls on one day, October 24, 2022 this year, it is a month-long celebration for many. For the ultimate Diwali celebrations, pop open a bottle of Naidu Wines to honor and celebrate with a female, Indian owned wine brand.

Originally from Punjab, India, owner Raghni Naidu, started Naidu Wines based on a dream and passion to share memorable experiences with others while honoring and sharing her culture through the wine world. Naidu celebrates being different in an otherwise traditional industry.

“I grew up celebrating Diwali with my friends, family and community back in India. It feels so special to be able to share my wines and honor my culture and heritage right here in Sonoma County,” said Raghni Naidu, Owner of Naidu Wines. “I feel like it’s important to bring a different perspective to the wine world.”

Naidu Wines launched in 2020 and has seen great success over the last two years, doubling production and bolstering a loyal wine membership. This year Naidu was recognized in the Press Democrat’s 22 People to Watch in 2022 and had several wines win medals in both the SF Chronicle and Press Democrat.

Current Naidu Wines ready to pair with your Diwali celebrations include her newly released 2021 Russian River Pinot Noir (SRP $60), 2021 Russian River Valley Grenache Blanc, Catie’s Corner (SRP $45), 2021 Sonoma Coast Rosé of Pinot Noir (SRP $30) and a North Coast Brut Sparkling Wine ($33).

For more information or to order Naidu Wines please visit naiduwines.com.

About Naidu Wines

