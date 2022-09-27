Zacks Small Cap Research Analyst Conducts Fireside Chat With Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services announces an exclusive fireside chat with Zacks Small Cap Research.

Nextech AR Solutions CEO and Founder, Evan Gappelberg sat down with Lisa Thompson at Zacks Small Cap Research, for a fireside chat.

Lisa Thompson is a Senior Analyst with over two decades of experience in the technology and TMT space, specializing in small cap technology research.

Fire Side Chat

To watch the in-depth fireside chat: click here

Read the transcript: click here

Research Report

In August, Lisa Thompson released a research report about Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF).

“Nextech AR is a technology start-up and a unique public company investment in Augmented Reality and the Metaverse. It does not produce hardware, but rather uses AR to improve eCommerce results for customers as well as its company-owned sites. It plans to spin out its ARway 3D mapping and Metaverse builder business to shareholders this fall. The company is landing new large customers for its modeling business and we expect that business to ramp rapidly. It is winding down its eCommerce business to become a pure play in 3D by year end. As one of the first movers in a multi-billion dollar market growing at almost 300% per year, Nextech should be able to grow rapidly as this nascent market explodes.

Read the full Research Report: Q2 Shows More Progress in 3D Model Ramp and Cost Cutting

Latest Nextech AR News

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its eCommerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's eCommerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These eCommerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation eCommerce technology.

Forward-looking Statements

