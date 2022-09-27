Chase, DoorDash and Mastercard Announce Partnership to Launch Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del., SAN FRANCISCO & PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and DoorDash, the local commerce platform, today announced plans to launch the first-ever DoorDash credit card, with Mastercard as the exclusive payments network for the new card. The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard will allow cardmembers to unlock benefits and earn rewards on purchases both on and off the DoorDash platform.

“Connecting people with the best of their neighborhoods is core to our mission, and we’re excited to unlock even more of that value for customers with this first-of-its-kind credit card,” said Usman Cheema, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at DoorDash. “We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with Chase and continue building more everyday shoppable moments for consumers on and off the platform, while empowering the local communities we serve.”

“Chase and DoorDash have worked together since 2020 and we’re excited to provide exclusive benefits through their first-ever credit card,” said Ed Olebe, President of Chase Co-Brand Cards. “The new card is designed for those who love the convenience and options DoorDash provides and want to earn more where they are spending, whether ordering from the broad range of categories available on DoorDash or spending in-person at a favorite neighborhood store.”

“Mastercard recognizes that today, people are seeking out financial products, technology and benefits that add more value to their everyday lives,” said Sherri Haymond, executive vice president, Digital Partnerships at Mastercard. “Chase and DoorDash share in this vision, and we’re delighted to extend our relationship to deliver a credit offering that meaningfully connects people to the businesses around them, while also providing a one-of-a-kind payments experience.”

The DoorDash Rewards Mastercard is a World Elite Mastercard® and will offer customers rewards and perks to provide even more value, selection and convenience, including complimentary 24/7 concierge service and access to Mastercard Priceless® Experiences.

The new co-branded card expands the current relationship between all three parties. Since January 2020, Chase and DoorDash have worked together to offer a range of complimentary DashPass membership perks to Sapphire®, Freedom®, and Slate® cardmembers in addition to most Chase co-brand cardmembers. DashPass is the industry-leading membership program that more consumers are using to unlock the best of their neighborhood delivered for less on DoorDash. Mastercard and DoorDash first introduced card benefits together in April of 2021.

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.8 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 66 million American households and 5 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in 27 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

