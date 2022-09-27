Berry Global and Mars, Incorporated announce the launch of recycled content packaging. Together the companies are driving positive societal impact through new M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® packaging with 15% recycled plastic. The jars, which come in three sizes, 60-, 81-, 87-ounces, offer the same look and feel and will eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year. (Photo: Business Wire)

Berry Global and Mars, Incorporated announce the launch of recycled content packaging. Together the companies are driving positive societal impact through new M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® packaging with 15% recycled plastic. The jars, which come in three sizes, 60-, 81-, 87-ounces, offer the same look and feel and will eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year. (Photo: Business Wire)

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY) is collaborating with snack and treats leader Mars, Incorporated to launch its popular pantry-sized treats in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) jars that have been optimized to be lighter weight and include 15% post-consumer resin (PCR). With the shared mission of creating more sustainable packaging solutions, Berry and Mars will launch the new jars for the M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® brands later this month.

The easy-grip square jars are produced at Berry’s manufacturing facility, using a single-pellet, food-grade resin to assure a clean, consistent substrate sourced from mechanical recycling. With a history of results in light-weighting, Berry approached Mars with the new concept including PCR. Berry brought its problem-solving and technical expertise to the table to help Mars make progress toward their sustainability goals. In addition to the inclusion of PCR, the jar is also widely recyclable.

“By leveraging our material science expertise and technical resources, we proactively created a solution for Mars without disruption to product performance. Through partnerships and creative thinking such as this, customers look to Berry for unique solutions to their sustainability challenges,” said Brian Hunt, an EVP and General Manager for Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America Division.

The jars, which come in three sizes, 60-, 81-, 87-ounces, offer the same look and feel and will eliminate approximately 300 tons of virgin plastic per year.

For the 81- and 87-ounce jars, Berry also was able to reduce the weight by 10 grams per jar, saving 374 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO 2 )1. The CO 2 savings are equivalent to2:

42,084 gallons of gasoline consumed

45,494,350 number of smartphones charged

72.8 homes’ electricity use for one year

As part of Mars’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, the company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to reimagine and redesign its packaging. “At Mars, we want to contribute to a circular economy where packaging material never becomes waste, but is recycled, reused or composted,” said Justin Comes, Vice President of R&D, Mars Wrigley North America. “We have set an aggressive, science-based strategy to innovate our packaging and this change to 15% PCR for these large-format jars is a significant step towards a more sustainable future.”

As a leader in the food packaging industry, Berry leveraged its unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to help bring this more sustainable bottling solution to market.

Berry collaborated with Mars to develop a jar that runs seamlessly through its production and distribution system, while delivering on consumer interests in more sustainable packaging experience for M&M’S®, SKITTLES®, and STARBURST® brands.

