SirionLabs announces expansion of strategic alliance with KPMG to streamline contract management processes globally

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, SirionLabs, global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the strengthening of its relationship with KPMG firms to extend its geographical presence and serve a growing number of customers in a broad range of industries, such as financial services, healthcare, IT and the public sector.

The demand for CLM is growing rapidly as enterprise customers are discovering the compelling advantages it can deliver in streamlining their complex contracting processes. Designed to unite contractual data across enterprise teams such as legal, procurement, HR, finance and sales, SirionLabs’ AI-driven CLM platform, SirionOne, offers a best-in-class solution to automate the full contract lifecycle — from the contract development phase to risk management and advanced contract analytics — leading to both immense reductions in processing time and improved business outcomes.

Through KPMG’s industry expertise and business process experience, customers gain a pathway of accelerated transformation of their entire contracting lifecycle. “We have had multiple successful joint implementations with KPMG and look forward to providing a broader range of global customers with our CLM solution to drive their digital transformation efforts forward,” said Puneet Bhakri, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances & Partnerships at SirionLabs. “SirionLabs offers companies a best-of-breed solution to modernize and simplify their contracting experience, and KPMG’s expertise ensures their contracting strategies are aligned with business goals and will deliver measurable value.”

“SirionLabs' industry-leading AI technology helps to pave the way to digitalization," said Jens Rassloff, Global Head of Alliances, KPMG International. "It helps to unleash human potential by enabling instant access to critical data, automating non-value-added tasks, and empowering those activities that lead to better contractual results with third parties. Through this expanded relationship, KPMG firms are ready to serve clients across the globe with greater scale and reach, as well as helping them to ensure that their contractual processes are fit for the future.”

“Contract lifecycle management is one of the major and prominent elements of digital transformation for legal teams. To help serve clients with ongoing efficiency and effectiveness, and offer innovative and forward-thinking solutions, KPMG Law continues to extend their technology alliance ecosystem,” says Stuart Fuller, KPMG’s Global Head of Legal Services. “We are glad to be expanding our relationship with SirionLabs. Together, we help combine advanced analytics for post signature use cases with our professional expertise across the contracting lifecycle from initiation through negotiation and approval to execution, ongoing management and compliance.”

To learn more about SirionLabs’ alliances and partnerships program, please visit: https://www.sirionlabs.com/partners/

For more information on SirionOne, visit: https://www.sirionlabs.com/sirion-one/

About KPMG International

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively. KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

About SirionLabs

Bringing together category-leading innovation, unrivaled Contract Lifecycle Management expertise, and a deep commitment to customer success, SirionLabs helps the world’s leading businesses contract smarter. Powered by intelligence uniquely connected across the complete contract lifecycle, SirionLabs’ easy-to-use, highly configurable Smarter Contracting platform brings legal, procurement, sales, and business teams together to author stronger contracts, improve risk management and strengthen counterparty relationships. SirionLabs is trusted by over 200 of the world’s most successful organizations to manage 5+ million contracts worth more than $450 billion across 70+ countries. For more information, visit www.sirionlabs.com.