ICE and Confluence to Offer Integrated ESG Solution for Enhanced SFDR Compliance Reporting

ATLANTA & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, and Confluence, a global leader in analytics and regulatory compliance reporting solutions for the investment management industry, announced that Confluence will leverage ICE’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data as part of its ESG Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) solution, bringing clients a single service that is designed to reduce the time and money needed to comply with this regulation.

The combination of Confluence’s ESG Solutions and ICE’s SFDR data equips asset managers with a comprehensive compliance reporting solution to help manage and meet regulatory requirements. ICE’s data solution, part of its broader ESG data set, offers updated, granular values and event-triggered updates for the Principal Adverse Indicators (PAI) on equity securities and more than 1.4 million fixed income securities of over 16,000 distinct corporate and sovereign entities.

“We are pleased to continue to work with Confluence to bring our ESG data together with their software to provide an integrated offering for customers,” said Anthony Belcher, VP, Sustainable Finance at ICE. “This seamless combination brings front-to-back office ESG performance analytics and compliance reporting to the investment management industry, helping customers address complex regulatory requirements without the need to spend time and money integrating data with a reporting solution.”

“With increasing demands for ESG data and insights, Confluence ESG Solutions integrated with ICE ESG data are uniquely positioned to offer greater ESG portfolio insights and help clients meet regulatory compliance requirements,” said Damian Handzy, Managing Director of Performance, Risk and Analytics at Confluence. “We are excited about this partnership for the operational efficiency gains in front-to-back offices it can bring to our asset manager and asset servicer clients.”

This announcement follows ICE and Confluence’s previous agreement to help firms meet SEC modernization reporting requirements in 2018.

ICE solutions help customers meet various finance regulatory requirements across geographies and asset classes. To learn more, please visit: https://www.ice.com/market-data/regulation/esg-support.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies.

