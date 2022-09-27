PROS Now Powers Nearly 40% of Top Air Cargo Market Players

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROS® (NYSE: PRO), the CFO’s best-kept secret for profitable growth, isn’t such a secret in the air cargo market. With the addition of Qatar Airways Cargo, the world’s largest international air cargo provider, PROS is a market-leader, powering nearly 40% of the top air cargo providers. Together, PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote deliver impactful results to air cargo customers—up to 3% profit improvement and up to 5% win rate improvement—by optimizing prices across online platforms in real-time, providing enhanced customer experiences and driving profitable growth.

PROS market expertise is an advantage for air cargo companies as the industry continues to face disruption with volatile and often unpredictable supply and demand patterns across the global network. The industry is undergoing a digital disruption, with online platform providers making digital distribution and self-service essential to compete. With PROS, air cargo companies can optimize all sides of the margin equation, embedding real-time strategies, market data, performance insights and leveraging PROS AI – all seamlessly integrated into the sales ecosystem to deliver real-time, omnichannel quotes designed to maximize profits and provide a competitive advantage.

PROS proven track record and in-house air cargo expertise were critical deciding factors when it came to Qatar Airways Cargo selecting PROS for its continued growth and digital transformation strategy. With seamless integration in Qatar Airways Cargo’s sales platform, PROS real-time pricing and smart CPQ solutions will enable Qatar’s sales teams to quickly configure specific and custom curated offers for every customer while allowing customers to self-serve and book online, powering more profitable bookings.

Air Cargo: Flying High with PROS

With the addition of Qatar Airways Cargo, PROS powers three of the top six international cargo carriers. Across the industry, PROS has helped customers drive double digit growth and address demand spikes within supply and capacity constraints by quickly delivering unmatched, real-time price optimization and omnichannel quote-to-cash capabilities.

“The air cargo industry, while experiencing a period of great disruption, is also poised for continued, long-term growth,” said PROS Vice President of B2B Sales for EMEA and APAC, Sheida Ashrafi. “Companies that embrace AI-powered real-time pricing and quoting capabilities and seamlessly deliver them online, will find themselves meeting the needs of their customers and capturing increased market-share as they grow profitability and outperform their competitors.”

PROS air cargo solutions are designed to handle the complexity of the industry and scale as companies see continued growth. With deep industry knowledge, the PROS team is experienced in integrating with complex air cargo system landscapes, enabling PROS to become the single source of pricing and selling excellence in the industry.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is your company’s best-kept secret for profitable growth. Viewed as a market-leader by both Gartner and IDC for its CPQ and price optimization capabilities, PROS advanced AI delivers results to the world’s top brands including Cargill, Etihad, Honeywell, HP, Lenovo, Lufthansa, Siemens and more. With more than 30 million AI models, PROS award winning AI is the driving force in processing more than 2 trillion transactions per year. PROS customers report up to 96% efficiency gain, up to 5% margin improvement and up to 20% revenue lift, according to a recent ROI study. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

