The Next Practices Group (NPG) and Matchfire Partner to Build A New Full-Service Brand Purpose Offering

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Next Practices Group (NPG) announced that Matchfire will join their network of firms to build a new full-service brand purpose group with an offering that aligns with the increasing needs of clients in the corporate, non-profit and startup sectors.

Matchfire is a purpose-driven brand design and digital marketing agency that works with emerging and established brands and organizations to ignite engagement and inspire meaningful change by combining data analysis with creative solutions.

“Our clients are seeking more sophisticated purpose-driven marketing strategy and solutions,” said Chris Foster, Global CEO of The Next Practice and the lead partner with Matchfire. “Matchfire’s design and digital expertise will help us deliver a growth triple play across analytics, creative and purpose.”

Matchfire was founded in 2006 in San Luis Obispo, California and has since expanded to New York City and Dallas. The agency has experience with clients such as MARS, Salesforce, CARE International, LG, American Airlines and the United Nations Development Programme. Matchfire is also a founding member of purposewerx, a global collective of founder-led companies committed to driving business and social impact at scale.

"Brand purpose is built into our DNA, which is why our team’s passion for helping organizations find and communicate their reason for being translates into measurable, long-term success," said Brian Powell, Managing Partner at Matchfire. "We’re excited to join a group whose values align with our own and help steer purpose marketing to its next phase—regenerative business—where companies restore, not just do less harm."

NPG will combine its brand purpose work into one group that includes Matchfire, ChangeX, Bliss Impact, Games for Good, and a new ESG analytics offering that will launch in the fall. Brian Powell will remain a Partner at Matchfire and assume the role of NPG Managing Partner, Purpose.

"The Bliss Group is excited to work with Matchfire to offer expanded Bliss Impact capabilities and better serve purpose-focused clients," said Cortney Stapleton, Founder and Managing Partner of The Bliss Group, a member of NPG and purposewerx. "We’re proud to invest in this agency's future as our leadership continues to build and support firms that help organizations drive their business and make positive contributions to our world."

About the Next Practices Group

The Next Practices Group (NPG) is a founder-driven network of firms with 180 team members that work together to solve problems and utilize proprietary media and analytics models to craft the right solution for each client. Firms within the network specialize in communications, marketing, public affairs, security, software, analytics, brand purpose, digital transformation and PESO digital media. For more information, please visit https://nextpracticegroup.com/.

About Matchfire

Matchfire is a purpose-driven brand design and digital marketing agency that combines data analysis and creative expertise to deliver the best solution. As promised. Every time. Whether you're emerging or established, newly funded or non-profit, we ignite deeper engagement to change attitudes and actions. Offices in New York City, Dallas, and San Luis Obispo. For more information, please visit www.matchfire.com.