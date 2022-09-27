Westinghouse Advances eVinci™ Microreactor Commercialization in Canada

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company has signed a service agreement with the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission to bring its eVinci™ microreactor closer to commercialization. The agreement initiates a Vendor Design Review (VDR) which is a pre-licensing technical assessment of the eVinci microreactor design. Westinghouse will execute both Phases 1 and 2 of the VDR as a combined program, signaling the eVinci microreactor’s design and technology maturity.

“Our state-of-the-art eVinci microreactor technology will unlock additional potential in remote communities and decentralized industrial sites,” said David Durham, President Energy Systems at Westinghouse. “Westinghouse’s nuclear battery technology can safely provide heat and power for more than eight years of continuous operations. We look forward to applying this technology across the country while creating local jobs and advancing Canada’s energy security and net zero goals.”

The eVinci microreactor builds on decades of Westinghouse innovation, to bring carbon-free, safe and scalable energy wherever it is needed for a wide variety of applications. These include electricity and heating for remote communities and islands, industrial sites, data centers, universities, defense facilities, marine propulsion, hydrogen generation and water purification. The eVinci microreactor is 100 percent factory-built, fueled and assembled before it is shipped in a container to any location.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.