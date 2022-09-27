Hiya and Ericsson Partner to Deliver Network-Based Call Protection to Wireless Carriers Globally

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced a new partnership with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to provide network-based call protection to wireless carriers globally. The new offering, named Call Qualification, is a spam and fraud call protection service powered by Hiya Protect that is immediately available to all wireless carriers using the Ericsson IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS).

Call Qualification integrates Hiya Protect directly into the Ericsson IMS to combat the growing problem of spam and fraud calls across the world. With Hiya’s Adaptive AI self-learning technology, carriers can recognize and stop new and emerging scams in real-time to stay a step ahead of fraudsters. The unique partnership offers carriers the fastest path to addressing spam and fraud call protection and improving the voice experience for subscribers.

The joint solution also works for Ericsson’s Mobile Switching System (MSS) to provide coverage for 4G/5G as well as 2G/3G networks. Call Qualification is available instantly to carriers currently using Ericsson IMS and/or MSS. Ericsson’s global reach further enhances Hiya’s service and will offer the broadest call protection solution in the industry.

“Spam and fraud calls are a huge problem for both individuals and businesses – and it’s only getting worse as the bad actors making these calls get more sophisticated in their tactics,” said Alex Algard, CEO and founder at Hiya. “Through our partnership with Ericsson, carriers can instantly access and deploy Hiya’s most advanced, AI-powered call protection features worldwide, giving subscribers a superior voice call experience and more trust in the network.”

“Spam, fraud and nuisance calls are a frustration that almost every person with a phone can relate to,” said David Bjore, Head of Solution Area Communication Services at Ericsson. “It is certainly an area that is likely to positively impact subscriber satisfaction and customer loyalty if they can be stopped. That’s exactly what we, in partnership with Hiya, are aiming for carrier customers to achieve with Call Qualification.”

Spam and Fraud Calls are Growing

Spam and fraud calls are on the rise across the world. According to Hiya’s 2022 State of the Call Report, spam and fraud calls have increased 13% in 2022 and mobile subscribers now receive an average of 14 unwanted calls per month and one-quarter of consumers reported losing money to a phone scam, with an average loss of $542 per victim. Consumers and businesses expect carriers to take action and solve this problem.

Network Integration Enables Instant Activation

Network integration is the most scalable way to protect all users from spam and fraud calls because it has no requirement for an application download or configuration; it’s fast to deploy, easy to manage, and continuously updated. By integrating with the Ericsson IMS and other network elements, carriers can deploy Hiya across their networks for a native user experience on all devices. Call Qualification is running live today at Ericsson’s D-15 Labs, a state-of-the-art innovation center in Silicon Valley. The first joint customers are already in the works and expect to launch the new service later this year.

Hiya and Ericsson Offer a Global Solution

Carriers around the world need to tackle the growing spam and fraud problem and simultaneously support subscribers on a combination of 5G, 4G, 3G and 2G networks. Call Qualification can provide instant protection from fraud, labelling for spam, and new services that carriers can provide to consumer and enterprise customers. Ericsson’s global reach further enhances Hiya’s service and will offer the broadest call protection solution in the industry.

To learn more about this solution and Hiya’s Voice Performance Platform, visit hiya.com/protect.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers, and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 200 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect, Rogers Spam Call Detect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe. Learn more at www.hiya.com.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company’s portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson’s innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com