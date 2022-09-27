Aladdin Campus Dining and TV Personality Terrence J Continue Partnership and Commitment to Help Students Eat Plant-Based at HBCUs

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aladdin Campus Dining, the higher education food service company that is on a mission to provide the best possible college dining experience for every student, is excited to announce that it is reigniting its partnership with actor, film producer, and philanthropist Terrence Jenkins, better known as Terrence J. In its second year, the partnership focuses on raising awareness and supporting plant-based and healthy eating habits within the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) communities.

As an alum of North Carolina A&T State University and the National Ambassador of The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), Jenkins is committed to supporting HBCUs and increasing awareness of Aladdin Campus Dining’s healthier food choices for college students - a passion of his since he was exposed to the importance of health and nutrition nearly a decade ago. Since then, he’s been on a journey to highlight delicious vegetarian and vegan foods available to eat on campus all while giving back to HBCUs across the country.

“I’m pleased to be partnering with Aladdin Campus Dining for a second year,” said Terrence J. “Growing up on the comfort food that comes from the southern diet, I wasn’t aware of the mental health and physical benefits of plant-based eating that I was missing out on by having processed and fried foods as staples in my meals. And as a college student, where affordable dining options are limited to cheap fast food, developing healthy eating habits is a challenge on many campuses. By partnering with Aladdin, I can help others prioritize their well-being with curated plant-based menus to support students’ physical and mental health, energy, and overall well-being.”

“We’re proud to have Terrence J’s voice to help us get our message of eating healthfully and trying plant-based options out to students,” said Trenna Grice, senior director of business development for Aladdin Campus Dining. “Terrence has a strong connection with HBCUs, and his presence has helped us amplify the hard work of the extraordinary culinary and dining team at Aladdin. We are confident that Terrence’s passion, combined with Aladdin’s flavorful, plant-based options, will make a healthy impact on the lives of HBCU students.”

As an extension of the partnership, Aladdin Campus Dining launched plant-forward pop-up promotions and café takeovers to boost plant-based eating among college students. Working together with Terrence to curate the menu, the program highlighted new recipes and swapped traditional grill, café, and food truck menus with exciting vegetable-centric dishes. Menu features ranged from cauliflower street tacos to loaded meatless chorizo nachos, broccoli cheddar melts, vegan burgers topped with carrot bacon, and veggie-packed ancient grain bowls.

“While in college, many students are away from home for the first time and need support as they take daily health decisions into their own hands. Our role is to help them make informed food choices that will make their minds and bodies healthier, including adding more plant-based options to their diets,” added Paul Kowalczyk, president, Aladdin Campus Dining. “We’re grateful to have Terrence J’s passion and support in guiding students toward nourishing and delicious eating habits.”

As a leader in providing foodservice programs in colleges and universities across the country, Aladdin Campus Dining serves 140 campuses nationwide and helps build strong campus communities through food. Every dining program is inspired by the students, influenced by the local community, and crafted by chefs to promote connection, engagement, and wellness. Along with Aladdin’s BeWell wellness platform, chefs and dietitians continuously update the dining programs to provide healthy, delicious options that are culturally relevant and delicious without sacrificing nutrition, balance, and flavor.

For more information about Aladdin Campus Dining and its partnership with Terrence J, please visit https://aladdincampusdining.com/.

About Aladdin Campus Dining

Aladdin Campus Dining is a foodservice management company with dining programs tailored to fit the needs of each client and community that they serve. Aladdin is part of Elior North American, one of the top contract foodservice companies in the United States. With over 250 partners and more than 40 years in service, Aladdin has become a premier foodservice provider to colleges and universities across the country. Aladdin understands the important role that food plays in the educational experience; and is known for creating meaningful connections with students and communities through food and their people.