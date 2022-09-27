AdAdapted and WeStock partner to help emerging brands grow sales.

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAdapted, the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, today announced it has partnered with WeStock, a retail sales platform that makes data simpler for CPG brands. AdAdapted and WeStock have joined forces to help emerging brands grow distribution and ensure they stay on shelves by increasing sales.

In today’s competitive environment, small and emerging brands must find ways to drive purchase intent and build awareness. According to Nielsen, only 15% of new consumer packaged goods products are still around in two years' time. AdAdapted Direct, the company’s self-service shopping list marketing solution, and WeStock are a perfect pairing to help any size business increase its chance for success.

The partnership increases the availability of the AdAdapted and WeStock tools to each of their customer bases. Doing so allows a more holistic approach to winning retail distribution and increasing sales velocities and shopper loyalty to help brands stay on shelves.

“Emerging brands need efficient and effective tools to grow and maintain their retail footprint through shopper engagement,” said Cameron McCarthy, co-founder and CEO, WeStock. “Together with AdAdapted, we make it easy for businesses to get shopper endorsements to win on-shelf distribution and then to reach new consumers, gain product trials and ensure their brands succeed.”

“AdAdapted and WeStock both bring unique offerings and solutions to the table that help small and emerging brands get in front of new shoppers and drive data-driven sales,” said Mike Pedersen, co-founder and CEO, AdAdapted. “We’re excited that this partnership will enable brands to connect with their target audiences in an impactful way.”

About WeStock

WeStock converts customers who love your product into actionable and authentic data to help you grow your retail sales. We do this by streamlining the product request process for brands so that they can see exactly where their customers shop and leverage that data to open new retail accounts. WeStock works with over 450 brands including Yuengling, Utz, Athletic Brewing, and Chomps to help them succeed in retail and engage new and current shoppers more effectively.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers. AdAdapted’s powerful list data and unique ad products help the world’s top CPGs meet their most important goals. With 110MM+ US shoppers using a mobile grocery list app, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering no other solution can provide. No one gets branded products on the list and in the cart like AdAdapted.