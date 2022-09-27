Phosphorus Partners with Fulcrum Technology Solutions to Expand US Sales Channels

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phosphorus, the leading provider of advanced and full-scope security for the extended Internet of Things (xIoT), today announced a partnership with Fulcrum Technology Solutions (FTSC), a leader in systems integration. Fulcrum will act as a value-added reseller (VAR) for Phosphorus in the US market.

The new partnership will see the two companies jointly delivering a new generation of xIoT security solutions in the US to meet growing enterprise demand for xIoT attack surface management and remediation capabilities.

“We look forward to working with Fulcrum Technology Solutions to address the growing need for enterprise xIoT security in the US market,” said Kal Gajera, Director of North America Channels at Phosphorus. “The xIoT attack surface has been unaddressed by traditional security solutions, and this new partnership will enable their security services customers to get access to the world’s leading xIoT security platform to remediate these threats.”

Phosphorus’s Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform is the world’s first and only automated security platform capable of delivering xIoT Attack Surface Management, xIoT Hardening and Remediation, and xIoT Detection and Response to the full range of IoT, OT, and Network-connected devices—spanning both new and legacy devices. This enables large organizations to scale xIoT technologies (which often amount to millions of devices per organization) without having to add any additional employees to secure them.

For more information about Phosphorus, go to www.phosphorus.io or visit Phosphorus and its Mobile xIoT Security Lab at upcoming security conferences, including CircleCityCon, Infosec World 2022 and S4x23.

ABOUT PHOSPHORUS

Phosphorus Cybersecurity® is the leading xTended Security of Things™ platform designed to secure the rapidly growing and often unmonitored Things across the enterprise xIoT landscape. Our Extended Enterprise xIoT Security Platform delivers Attack Surface Management, Hardening & Remediation, and Detection & Response to bring enterprise xIoT security to every cyber-physical Thing in your enterprise environment. With unrivaled xIoT discovery and posture assessment, Phosphorus automates the remediation of the biggest IoT, OT, and Network device vulnerabilities—including unknown and inaccurate asset inventory, out-of-date firmware, default credentials, risky configurations, and out-of-date certificates. Follow Phosphorus on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, and learn more at www.phosphorus.io.

ABOUT FULCRUM TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS (FTSC)

Fulcrum exists to solve critical business problems shoulder to shoulder with our customers. In the pursuit of that goal, 2/3 of our company are engineers, but 100% of us are problem solvers. Whether we are tackling Security, Infrastructure, Cloud, or Big Data, our team won't stop until we finish the job! Our word defines us, and motivates us to give our customers the service that they deserve! www.ftsc.com