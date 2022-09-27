Richmond Region Tourism Selects Padilla as Partner for Inspiration Marketing Campaign

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following a highly competitive search, Richmond Region Tourism has selected Padilla as its marketing agency partner for an inspiration campaign to help grow the economy of the Richmond region by attracting visitors and providing great experiences for all.

Padilla is leading an integrated marketing program to drive tourism to the Richmond region – as well as inspire people to live, work, play, and create – for the economic benefit of the entire community. The campaign will be funded with American Rescue Plan Act monies given to Richmond Region Tourism’s jurisdictions to drive tourism recovery. It will also showcase the region’s welcoming spirit and community commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition, the campaign will create a halo effect to spur economic development and provide local businesses with assets that can be used beyond the tourism industry. The campaign committee included representatives from Greater Richmond Partnership, ChamberRVA, Richmond Region Tourism and several of its jurisdictions.

“We wanted an agency partner with experience and perspective working with brands from across the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors along with a deep commitment to DE&I and we had five excellent Richmond finalists,” said Jack Berry, Richmond Region Tourism president and CEO. “Padilla impressed us with creative storytelling and a strategic cross-channel approach to help build awareness of the region’s welcoming community and attracting visitors to meet, compete, learn, live, build and play in the Richmond region.”

The agency has a significant presence in Richmond and will draw additional expertise from its seven offices across the U.S.

“We have a deep appreciation for the transformation taking place in the region and our teams are excited to be part of it,” said Matt Kucharski, Padilla president. “It’s a diverse mosaic of perspectives and attributes, and we’re looking forward to helping bring forth the many stories that will bring it to life and compel others to value it as much as we do.”

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service agency that transforms brands and organizations through strategically creative communications. Our work across a range of industry sectors is consistently recognized by industry partners such as PRWeek Awards, PRovoke IN2 SABRE Awards and PRSA Anvil Awards, among others. Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes, SHIFT, FoodMinds, Joe Smith and SMS Research Advisors. As an AVENIR GLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 155 offices worldwide. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

About Richmond Region Tourism

As the region's primary marketer, Richmond Region Tourism welcomes meeting planners, tournament organizers, tour operators, travel media and leisure travelers. A nonprofit organization, Richmond Region Tourism offers a comprehensive array of information and services to help the local hospitality industry benefit from the powerful economic engine that is tourism. Richmond Region Tourism promotes seven jurisdictions, including four counties (Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent), two cities (Richmond and Colonial Heights) and the town of Ashland. For more information, VisitRichmondVA.com.