900 Steelworkers Members in Chalk River Achieve Contract Gains

CHALK RIVER, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of the United Steelworkers union (USW) have successfully negotiated three new collective agreements at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) in Chalk River.

The collective agreements cover some 900 USW members, in three separate bargaining units, who work at Canada’s national nuclear research laboratory. USW Local 1568 represents 600 technicians and technologists assigned to work with scientists to conduct research experiments. USW Local 4096 represents 300 members in two bargaining units – one of which includes clerical and administrative staff such as document control and library staff, with the other unit who representing field service assistants, stores attendants and other field positions. Both locals also represent Level 1 and 2 radiation surveyors who ensure that operations are carried out safely.

“With a dedicated and knowledgeable bargaining committee, we were proud to present the new contract offer to our membership. CNL agreed to beneficial language changes and brought to the table a fair compensation increase, and an agreement to mutually develop a new salary grid. We thank our negotiating teams for their commitment and our members for their interest and input,” said Paulette Benoit, USW Local 4096 President.

The new collective agreements provide salary increases of 7% across the board, over two years. Members will also see increases in shift premiums and on-call premiums.

In addition, career progression systems have been improved in Local 1568 and Local 4096-404, shortening the time it takes to move up the salary scale and resulting in additional salary increases for most members in the bargaining unit. In Local 4096-896, senior Level 2 radiation surveyors receive an additional salary bump. The local unions were also successful in negotiating better seniority language to ensure greater fairness in promotions.

“With the strong support of our members, we were able to reach a deal that was acceptable for them. We not only made financial gains for our members, but also made improvements to language throughout the collective agreement,” said Miranda Spencer, President of USW Local 1568.

The agreements were reached with the assistance of a mediator appointed by the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.

“Canada has long been a world leader in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our members at Canadian Nuclear Laboratories. These agreements are the result of hard bargaining and will provide the improvements necessary to stabilize the workforce so this important work can continue,” said Myles Sullivan, Director of USW District 6 (Ontario and Atlantic Canada).