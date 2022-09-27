AECOM extends multi-decade partnership providing program and project management services to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today it has been awarded a contract by the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) to provide ongoing program and project management services, continuing a decades-long partnership with the Authority. In this role, AECOM expects to support the enhancement of GOAA’s assets in line with the agency’s primary goals of excellent customer service, fostering economic development through expansion, leveraging federal and state funding, facilitating safety and security, and being fiscally responsible.

“ Our comprehensive approach starts with a team of highly experienced program management and transportation professionals who not only know the aviation industry, but have a deep understanding of GOAA operations,” said Drew Jeter, chief executive of AECOM’s global Program Management business. “ Leveraging our Think and Act Globally strategy, we’re proud to deploy innovations and best practices honed from our extensive aviation experience at cutting-edge facilities around the world and look forward to bringing this expertise to bear at one of the nation’s fastest-growing airports.”

AECOM’s scope is expected to encompass program, project, and construction management, including program controls, development of master program schedules, budget review, funding support, design management, project monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, design scopes, and contract administration.

“ We’re excited to continue our longstanding partnership with GOAA as it enhances and strengthens critical infrastructure to meet its ever-expanding role as a global aviation hub,” said Dan Faust, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. East and Latin America region. “ With twenty-five years of hands-on experience delivering successful results for the Authority, our diverse team of skilled professionals is highly equipped to apply its industry-leading expertise to support the cost-effective and timely maintenance, expansion, and renovation of GOAA’s world-class facilities.”

GOAA manages Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL). MCO saw more than 50 million passengers in 2019 and is the world’s seventh busiest airport by passenger traffic and the second busiest origin and destination market in the U.S. AECOM has been serving GOAA as one of its program managers on MCO’s new South Terminal Complex Phase 1 Program and in recent years has managed the completion of the Intermodal Terminal Facility, Automated People Mover, and Parking Garage C.

About AECOM

Forward-Looking Statements

