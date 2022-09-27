Globee® Awards Issues Call for Business Awards Nominations From All Over The World

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Globee® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, is now accepting nominations for the Annual Business Excellence Awards from all over the world.

Learn more about the Globee Business Awards and how to nominate here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/.

The coveted annual Globee® Business Excellence Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, communications, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world.

Individuals and organizations from anywhere in the world may submit nominations for local, regional, or country-based achievements for recognition.

Winners of previous years are listed here: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/

A worldwide judging panel of executives and professionals representing a wide spectrum of industries will determine the winners. Winners will be presented and honored at a ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers from all over the world.

Industry experts and end-users or consumers of products and services can participate in the judging process. More details to register as an industry expert and help as a judge are available at https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/#judge

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards® - Leadership Awards, Cyber Security World Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, & Operations Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

Subscribe to the Globee weekly Newsletter: https://globeeawards.com/subscribe/

Subscribe to Globee Awards YouTube channel

Follow Globee Awards on twitter

Follow Globee Awards on LinkedIn

All trademarks belong to their respective owners.