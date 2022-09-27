VoxNeuro Announces Collaboration with the Canadian Armed Forces and Launch of Clinical Study Measuring Impact of Training-Related Sub-Concussive Exposure

VoxNeuro delivers a comprehensive understanding of how a brain is functioning by measuring attention and concentration, information processing, and working memory. Its repeatable assessment generates instant reports that feature easy-to-understand insights, complementing existing clinical workflow by providing clinicians and patients with a more complete picture of brain health to inform clinical decision-making. Learn more at voxneuro.com

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VoxNeuro Inc. (“VoxNeuro” or the “Company”), a commercial stage Software-as-a-Medical-Device (SaMD) brain health company that analyzes brain biomarkers to assess cognitive function, has announced a new partnership with the Canadian Armed Forces (“CAF”).

VoxNeuro and CAF have partnered to study the cognitive effects following intense military training regimens designed to reflect a combat environment and blast exposure. Despite the high prevalence of cognitive issues in veterans and active military personnel, there is relatively little understanding regarding these cognitive effects and reliable monitoring.

The study will assess the effects of repetitive, sub-concussive exposure (RSCE) on cognitive functioning and brain electrophysiology with CAF personnel undergoing cognitive testing in tandem with EEG recordings before and after military training. The study seeks to understand the relationship between RSCE and behavioural symptoms, vestibular dysfunction, neurophysiology, and cognition to aid in early detection, prevention, treatment and prognosis.

The study will be led by Dr. Kyle Ruiter, PhD, VoxNeuro’s Vice President of Clinical & Scientific Affairs with support from Dr. John Connolly, PhD, VoxNeuro’s Chief Science Officer. “We are very excited for the opportunity to conduct research with the Canadian Armed Forces that will help further our understanding of the cognitive performance of elite military personnel during high intensity, combat-like situations,” said Dr. Ruiter. “This research will hopefully be an important step forward in improving brain health and increasing the safety of the Canadian Armed Forces and other military personnel.”

VoxNeuro and CAF intend for this study to lay the foundation for future collaborative research for years to come. The goal is to understand how to best improve the diagnosis of brain injuries in active military personnel that are exposed to RSCE and to use this information to refine VoxNeuro’s existing in-market testing platform. The Company intends to use this work to support new regulatory filings with Health Canada and the FDA.

About VoxNeuro – Give the Brain a Voice

VoxNeuro is pushing the boundaries of brain health and empowering healthcare providers with a breakthrough SaMD technology that uses validated brain biomarkers. The Company’s EEG-based reports deliver a comprehensive understanding of how a brain is functioning through the objective measurement of a patient’s attention and concentration, information processing, and working memory. VoxNeuro complements existing clinical workflow to provide clinicians and patients with a more complete picture of brain health, and to inform clinical decision-making.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects” or “it is expected”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.