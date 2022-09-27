RAZ Mobility and HFC Collaborate to Support Family Caregivers

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RAZ Mobility (www.razmobility.com) and HFC (www.wearehfc.org) have teamed up to offer support groups for RAZ Mobility customers currently caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

RAZ Mobility is sponsoring these support groups, which will be led by experienced social workers, for its customers who have purchased the RAZ Memory Cell Phone.

HFC support groups are designed to help people navigate through any stage of an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Participating in a group gives Alzheimer’s family caregivers the chance to be with other people who have a common purpose and shared experiences. HFC support groups have been shown to help improve caregivers’ emotional well-being.

Robert Felgar, CEO of RAZ Mobility, explained that “we are always striving to improve the lives of our customers, more than 70 percent of whom have purchased the RAZ Memory Cell Phone for their loved one with dementia. The RAZ Memory Cell Phone is designed to help seniors stay connected with family after they can no longer use a standard cell phone or home phone. We believe that the HFC support groups is another important way that we can increase the well-being of our customers.”

Bonnie Wattles, Executive Director of HFC, stated “HFC is always looking for ways to support dementia caregivers and to innovate in the face of Alzheimer's. The RAZ Memory Cell Phone is one such innovation supporting families faced with the many challenges of dementia. HFC is proud to offer our own innovative approach to support in partnership with RAZ Mobility and we applaud the company's extraordinary commitment to its customers.”

About RAZ Mobility

RAZ Mobility offers unique and cutting-edge mobile assistive technology solutions for people with disabilities. The RAZ Memory Cell Phone is designed to help seniors with cognitive decline stay connected with friends and family after they can no longer use a standard phone. Learn more about RAZ Mobility at www.razmobility.com.

About HFC

Founded in 2012 by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, HFC is a non-profit organization on a mission to care for families impacted by Alzheimer's disease, inspire the next generation of Alzheimer's advocates, and be leaders in brain health education. HFC is accelerating progress in Alzheimer's care, prevention, and support - all while bringing light and good humor to the Alzheimer's space. Learn more about HFC at www.wearehfc.org.