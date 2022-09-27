Surgical Solutions Awarded Outsourced Services Agreement with Conductiv

PARK RIDGE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surgical Solutions, a leading provider in on-site operating room and sterile processing support, has been awarded a group-purchasing agreement for outsourced surgical services with Conductiv. Effective August 15, 2022, the new agreement allows Conductiv members, at their discretion, to take advantage of pricing and terms as set forth in the Conductiv Agreement for integrated, on-site surgical support.

“We appreciate this commitment from Conductiv and are tremendously excited to demonstrate our technical expertise, and cost-saving benefits to its member network,” said Enrique Gallegos, CEO of Surgical Solutions. “As a former hospital CEO, I understand the immense pressure today’s healthcare executives are under to constantly do more with less. Our goals are the same as our hospital partners: outstanding patient outcomes, OR efficiency, and staff satisfaction. We are pleased to be able to offer our solutions to Conductiv’s member hospitals to achieve that joint mission.”

Surgical Solutions uses extensive clinical and administrative knowledge to embed teams into its clients operating rooms and sterile processing departments, creating fully customized solutions for each hospital member. With expertly trained technicians, Surgical Solutions provides clinical support across the full spectrum – from pre-op through room turnover, staff education, supply chain, sterile processing and capital equipment – allowing surgeons and nurses to better focus on the delivery of excellent patient care. We address the three key challenges in today’s environment: staffing, education, certifications and cost savings opportunities.

Conductiv is a leading third-party spend improvement company, uniting an alliance of buyers and suppliers to transform the acquisition of services. With integrated data and analytics, supply chain solutions, advisory and managed services, and a secondary GPO dedicated to activating service contracts, Conductiv unlocks operational efficiencies that have earned its customers more than $800 million in contract savings.

About Surgical Solutions

Surgical Solutions is a leader in providing on-site surgical support services. By using data-driven insights and integrated end-to-end services, Surgical Solutions partners with hospitals to optimize operating room throughput and workflows. Founded in 2007, Surgical Solutions specializes in providing non-clinical surgical services, capital, staffing, and sterile processing for a wide spectrum of surgical procedures to 34 hospitals in 10 states.