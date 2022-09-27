LTK Launches New Creator App to Empower the Modern Creator

With a nearly 300% growth in LTK Creator applications, LTK introduces exclusive new tools to help creators grow their business. The new Products on Shop exclusive feature gives creators an easy and hyper efficient way to curate and post their product information.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform and global influencer marketing leader, announced the all-new LTK Creator app - the platform for hundreds of thousands of the world’s premier lifestyle creators to monetize content and manage their business.

LTK saw a nearly 300% growth in the number of creators applying to the platform in the past three years. With more creators joining LTK and the continued growth of the creator economy, LTK reinvented its Creator app with the modern creator in mind - empowering creators who are now more than ever mobile-first, working across multiple platforms, using new publishing formats and leveraging insights and data to inform their strategy.

“LTK has never wavered from our mission - to help creators be as economically successful as possible. LTK pioneered a new lane for creators, empowering them to offer their own world-class shopping experience for followers,” said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of LTK. “The new LTK Creator app is built for the modern creator who has new efficiency needs that LTK is uniquely able to meet.”

With a new sleek interface, LTK Creators will have a more streamlined experience along with access to powerful data analytics to effectively accelerate their business and quickly understand their performance across all channels. The new home screen will display earnings snapshots and give creators real-time updates on brand deals and commissions. Creators can also now see a roundup of their top selling products, top trending brands and post performance by channel directly in the app to help with content strategy planning.

In addition, the new Products on Shop exclusive feature gives creators an easy and hyper efficient way to curate and post their product information. Products on Shop is a new dedicated content style and destination within creators’ LTK Shop. This new feature helps creators diversify their content style for their audience by allowing them to quickly post about a product they are coveting, recommend or just saw a great deal.

With these new ways to connect and inspire shoppers, consumers and brands are turning to creators more than ever. In total, $1.8 billion has been invested into LTK Creators, growing from $1 billion in just one year.

LTK Creators globally will be able to see updates within the app starting today. For more information, visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company.

About LTK

LTK is the largest global digital marketing platform powered by creators. It was founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. For the past decade, LTK has grown to become a trusted and effective business-enablement platform where creators launch, run and grow their LTK Shop. Today, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies, LTK drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales from nearly 200,000 talented creators in 100+ countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

To follow the latest LTK Creator updates, follow LTK.HQ.