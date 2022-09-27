HelloFresh Partners with Medallia to Transform Contact Center and Improve Customer Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced that HelloFresh, the world’s leading integrated food solutions group, has selected Medallia to transform their contact center experience.

HelloFresh partnered with Medallia to understand structured and unstructured data to improve its US contact center experience and ultimately, the overall customer experience. The leading meal-kit company was looking to automate its quality assurance processes and turn customer insights into action to improve the experience for both customers and agents.

“As a customer-centric organization, we wanted to work with the industry leader in customer experience,” said Maureen Kamaishah, Director of Customer Experience, HelloFresh US. “We selected Medallia for their best-in-class technology, but also because we knew they were a knowledgeable and collaborative partner. Our implementation has been incredibly smooth and we have continued to be impressed by the responsiveness and transparency of the entire team at Medallia. We are excited to start uncovering insights and believe the ability to proactively monitor calls is going to be a game changer for our organization.”

With AI-driven speech analytics, HelloFresh can now automate quality monitoring across all frontline agents, identifying high-impact calls for manual reviews, instead of randomly selecting a small subset of calls for manual review. This comprehensive monitoring helps the contact center be more proactive in identifying emerging issues across all business lines and being able to act quickly to resolve them. And by understanding the reason for calls alongside more focused, insight-driven frontline coaching, HelloFresh can better empower agents to solve issues faster, lowering call volumes, duration, and agent frustration.

“As an iconic global brand, HelloFresh puts their customers first in all aspects. By incorporating Medallia’s best-in-class contact center suite, they can deliver not only the best customer experience, but also a higher quality agent experience,” said Leslie Stretch, CEO, Medallia. “With the ability to continuously turn feedback and insight into impactful action for customers, our easy-to-use platform empowers companies to use all forms of feedback to drive change and improve the lives of their customers and employees.”

Medallia's Contact Center Suite captures 100% of customer and agent interactions, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide in-depth customer analysis, and driving integrated learning via near-real time coaching to frontline agents.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh is the world’s leading meal-kit company and operates across 17 international markets. In 2021, HelloFresh delivered more than 450 million meals to customers across the U.S. With a focus on helping Americans eat more sustainably, HelloFresh is the first global carbon neutral meal-kit company. HelloFresh was named America’s Best Customer Service for Meal Kits in 2020 and voted the Most Trusted Meal Kit Delivery Service in America in 2021 and 2022 by Newsweek. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and has U.S. offices in New York, Chicago, and Boulder. For more information, visit www.hellofresh.com

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. As the No. 1 enterprise experience platform, Medallia Experience Cloud is the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

