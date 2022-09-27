Arizona State Parks and Trails Goes Live With Reservation and Call Center Solution from Tyler Technologies

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the Arizona State Parks and Trails has successfully gone live with a new reservation and call center platform to enhance its visitor experience and improve facility management to accommodate the park system’s more than three million visitors annually.

The cloud-based reservation platform is a seamlessly integrated system that manages all aspects of Arizona State Parks and Trails’ needs. The enterprise-wide system handles real-time reservations, registrations, facility inventory, retail merchandise, and visitor communications for staff, agents, and visitors.

Engineered on the secure Amazon Web Services (AWS) platform and renowned for its flexibility and breadth of features when processing transactions, Recreation Dynamics is used by a host of similar state park systems, including those in Florida and California.

“By working with Tyler Technologies, we are improving access for our more than three million visitors,” said Bob Broscheid, executive director for Arizona State Parks and Trails. “The new system offers enhanced features to make choosing a campsite, cabin, or tour easier than ever and will improve the way visitors can enjoy the more than 30 parks in Arizona.”

The implementation comes with a multitude of new features, including a robust map integration powered by Esri ArcGIS, a leading provider of geospatial map solutions, to aid website visitors in enjoying an interactive and real-time mapping experience while making an online reservation.

“We are dedicated to working with Arizona State Parks and Trails to serve its visitors and provide streamlined services for administrators,” said Sascha Ohler, senior vice president of outdoor recreation for Tyler. “We look forward to supporting Arizona State Parks and Trails in the coming years.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

#TYL_General