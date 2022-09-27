Sweden's Westpay Enlists ACI Worldwide to Offer Omni-Commerce Payments to Merchants

MIAMI & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software has announced that Westpay AB, a leading payments solution provider in the Nordics, will utilize ACI Secure eCommerce to enhance its current in-store payment solutions with state-of-the-art eCommerce capabilities. A new agreement between the two companies will enable Westpay to offer merchants a seamless and secure customer payments experience across all channels.

Westpay AB is a full-service fintech and payments solution provider, offering services and solutions that simplify payments and amplify the customer experience. The company counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will also support the company's global growth strategy, as it looks to expand into other markets, including South Africa.

ACI Secure eCommerce is a holistic payments orchestration platform, combining a powerful eCommerce payments gateway with sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools. It includes the ACI Mobile Commerce SDK, enabling merchants to offer a mobile checkout experience, the ACI Smart Engage mobile engagement platform and ACI PayAfter, a comprehensive BNPL offering that connects customers to more than 70 BNPL lenders.

Benefits of the new Integrated Commerce offering for merchants include:

Combination of Westpay's proven in-store solution with ACI Secure eCommerce provides “one-stop shop” as an overall service

Instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, card, mobile and digital payment methods

Access to all aggregated payments data in one single portal

Increased conversion rates and revenues

"One of the most significant changes during the past years has been the greater adoption of eCommerce and the rise in online shopping. However, the in-store environment is still, for many merchants, the place where most of the transactions occur," stated Sten Karlsson, CEO, Westpay. "With the integration of ACI Secure eCommerce, Westpay will combine the areas of eCommerce and in-store — managing payments and consumer interaction seamlessly, regardless of payment method used or where the transaction originated or completed. That's what Integrated Commerce is all about."

"We are delighted to partner with Westpay to advance the company's Integrated Commerce offering," said Basant Singh, Head of Merchant, ACI Worldwide. “ACI has the know-how, relevance and solution portfolio to complement Westpay's in-store payments offering, helping merchants increase conversion rates and grow their businesses by making payments part of a smooth, seamless and secure customer journey. Our orchestration solutions for merchants help them to sell more, lose less and maximize margins."

