Andersen Global Cultivates Additional Presence in East Asia with Law Firm of Lee & Ko

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Global strengthens its global presence in East Asia through a non-exclusive Collaboration Agreement with the full-service law firm Lee & Ko, extending the global organization’s reach into South Korea.

Founded in 1977, Lee & Ko is one of the oldest firms in South Korea with more than 800 professionals and 300 Partners. The firm provides clients with full service across its eight major practice groups: antitrust and competition, banking and finance, corporate and M&A, intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation and arbitration, tax and customs, and white-collar crimes. Lee & Ko is consistently recognized as a Tier 1 firm by organizations, including Asialaw, IFLR1000, Legal 500 Asia-Pacific, Chambers & Partners Asia-Pacific, among others.

“Throughout our firm’s history, we’ve grown to be widely recognized as a leading firm that provides clients with best-in-class service and comprehensive legal coverage,” Senior Partner Hyeong Gun Lee said. “As a collaborating firm of Andersen Global, we look forward to leveraging our Korean market expertise to serve clients globally and meet all local and cross-border needs.”

“We have previously worked with Lee & Ko and their consistent, quality service will enhance our competitive edge in the region,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “Their extensive knowledge of the market and synergistic services will provide invaluable coverage for our organization, positioning us for further expansion throughout Asia.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 12,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 380 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.