Titan Announces Exclusive Partnership With Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest, Democratizing Access to Venture Capital Funds for the Everyday Investor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Titan, the investment platform bringing premier investment management to the next generation of everyday investors, today announced its partnership with Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest to launch the ARK Venture Fund exclusively available to retail investors on Titan. This first-of-its-kind exclusive partnership follows on the heels of Titan’s revamp as an investment platform building a personalized private wealth experience for all. Its current menu of curated investment strategies spans public equities to real estate to private credit to crypto, each created and managed by top-tier investors.

Traditionally, investing in private companies through venture capital has been reserved for institutions or individuals with at least $5M in investable assets, creating barriers of entry for the everyday investor. That’s where the ARK Venture Fund, exclusively on Titan, comes in. The partnership allows investors to participate in venture capital and expands the ability to invest in disruptive private and public companies at their earliest stage of growth, for a low minimum of $500.

“We are thrilled about this exclusive partnership,” said Clayton Gardner, Co-CEO & Co-Founder of Titan. “We understand that the everyday investor has historically been locked out of venture capital (VC) due to accreditation requirements, high investment minimums, and lack of access to top-tier VC firms and deal flow. By offering Titan investors exclusive access to the ARK Venture Fund, we’re unlocking VC for most investors – another step in our mission to democratize investing. We’re excited to work closely with Cathie Wood and the ARK team to launch this fund, especially in the current market environment where compelling investment opportunities abound.”

With Titan and ARK’s new collaboration, customers no longer have to wait to invest in some of the most innovative companies until after they IPO—which helps level the playing field. Titan investors now have the opportunities to invest in household names long before they are publicly traded, allowing them the chance to capitalize on their success, increase their potential of making positive returns on investment and take advantage of rare market opportunities with no accreditation required, and quarterly liquidity offerings (no multi-year lockups).

“ARK Invest focuses exclusively on technologically enabled disruptive innovation, not only in our research and investment strategies, but also our products and services,” stated Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest. “By launching the ARK Venture Fund, we seek to augment venture capital, offering all investors access to what we believe are the most innovative companies throughout their private and public market life cycles. We are thrilled to offer this unique product exclusively through Titan, a company that shares our mission in democratizing investing, allowing all investors to capitalize on exponential growth opportunities.”

Earlier this month, Titan launched real estate and private credit options, providing users with a more robust and personalized wealth management experience. The platform offers access to funds and asset classes in VC, real estate, and private credit that traditionally require high minimums or accreditation to invest in. By removing these barriers, Titan is providing broader access to the everyday investor—an offer that is typically reserved for the affluent with high investment minimums. This access not only benefits the everyday investor but also helps to connect large-scale private equity and real estate partners with retail assets under management that they previously haven't been able to serve at scale.

About Titan

Titan is an investment platform that enables individuals to build a portfolio made up of “titans”: a set of curated investment strategies, spanning public equities to real estate to credit to crypto, each created and managed by top-tier investors. We work with iconic institutional firms to provide access to strategies, ranging from venture to real estate, fit for the everyday investor—while also selectively developing our own proprietary products. We then guide our clients to construct diversified portfolios of these strategies, tailored to their needs. Personalized and intuitive, curated and exclusive—this is investing, powered by Titans. Titan was founded in 2017 by Clayton Gardner, Maxwell Bernardy, and Joe Percoco, and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst, and Sound Ventures. Learn more at www.titan.com.

About ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.