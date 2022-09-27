Grove Point Financial Welcomes SLR Financial

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Point Financial, a boutique independent broker-dealer and investment advisory platform, announces the addition of SLR Financial, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based firm overseeing $50 million in client assets.

Led by President Hal Lippman with assistance from administrator Bonnie Shuman, SLR Financial specializes in comprehensively understanding clients’ financial needs and goals and providing a holistic service offering. SLR Financial was drawn to Grove Point Financial’s boutique experience and personalized service.

“During our transition, we never felt like just another number,” says Lippman. “We sought the close-knit culture of like-minded Financial Professionals that Grove Point Financial offers. That, paired with their deep bench of resources and access to the valuable insights of senior-level executives, will supply SLR Financial with infinite growth opportunities.”

A certified public accountant for several decades, Lippman previously sold his CPA practice but retained his clients on the wealth management side, founding SLR Financial. The firm prides itself on its strong client relationships and robust referral network.

“It’s exciting to welcome a firm like SLR Financial, which prides itself on offering a white-glove experience to clients,” adds Rob Engle, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Grove Point Financial. “We look forward to working with Hal and watching him grow SLR Financial with an even greater focus on wealth management, supported by our rare combination of comprehensive resources and cutting-edge technology.”

SLR Financial was previously associated with Cetera Investment Services and joined Grove Point Financial in a smooth, efficient 60-day transition customized to their business needs.

About Grove Point Financial

From its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Grove Point Financial, LLC (Grove Point Financial) provides investment and wealth management services through more than 500 Financial Professionals across the U.S. Grove Point Financial is guided by a mission of delivering service excellence based on relationships, where all Financial Professionals thrive in an intimate and accessible culture that values partnership above all else.

Securities offered through Grove Point Investments, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Grove Point Advisors, LLC. Grove Point Investments, LLC and Grove Point Advisors, LLC are subsidiaries of Grove Point Financial, LLC, which is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.