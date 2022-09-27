Market leaders, Khoros and Talkwalker, partner to deliver seamless social media management and listening

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, and Talkwalker, a leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company, today announced their partnership to provide brands with a world-class social media management, intelligence, and deep listening experience. The strategic relationship will equip brands with the tools they need — from insights to action — to remain attuned, responsive, and adaptive to market trends and audience shifts.

As each is a leader in a Forrester report—Talkwalker, a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: AI-enabled Consumer Intelligence Platforms, Q3 2021, and Khoros, a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Social Suites, Q3 2021 — brands now have the advantage of an integrated enterprise solution delivered in one seamless buying and user experience. Ultimately, this allows brands to reduce costs, increase revenue, and deliver better customer experiences.

Khoros customers are now equipped with in-depth insights through deep listening. Additionally, Talkwalker customers have the opportunity to leverage an integrated social media management solution with tools to take action on insights at scale and the ability to thoughtfully engage with and meet customers wherever they are. Through unified workflows, the partnership provides the following advantages:

Holistic view of all customer conversations: With visibility across owned and earned conversations, closely monitor buying behavior, conversations around competitors, and a real-time understanding of brand health to remain competitive.

With visibility across owned and earned conversations, closely monitor buying behavior, conversations around competitors, and a real-time understanding of brand health to remain competitive. Powering thoughtful engagement: By combining the ability to monitor and respond to customers all in one place, brands can more quickly foster strong customer relationships by delivering relevant content and creating authentic real-time conversations.

By combining the ability to monitor and respond to customers all in one place, brands can more quickly foster strong customer relationships by delivering relevant content and creating authentic real-time conversations. Unmatched data coverage: Data is gathered across more sources (e.g., social, print, TV, online, first/third party, etc.) with 90% data accuracy to make critical business decisions.

Data is gathered across more sources (e.g., social, print, TV, online, first/third party, etc.) with 90% data accuracy to make critical business decisions. Actionable insights with leading AI: Brands can take action on the strongest insights delivered through customizable dashboards, simplified filtering, powerful reports, and sophisticated visualization in real-time.

Brands can take action on the strongest insights delivered through customizable dashboards, simplified filtering, powerful reports, and sophisticated visualization in real-time. Expert reporting & strategy: With Khoros’s Strategic Services team, brands can get the support they need to track competitors, optimize audience targeting, and improve their digital care strategy.

“We're proud to partner with Talkwalker to help brands stay one step ahead in competitive markets and a rapidly changing digital landscape,” said Chris Tranquill, CEO at Khoros. “Deep listening insights are key to tracking competitor activity and audience shifts, informing campaigns, and providing brand reputation management. Adding this to our digital engagement platform with publishing, content management, and moderation capabilities creates a powerful social marketing solution, and we're excited to build upon our partnership.”

“Having the best of both social listening and customer engagement technologies together means that brands have unprecedented capabilities to understand customers more than any other solution on the market,” said Lokdeep Singh, CEO at Talkwalker. “Marketers can tap into the deepest and most reliable data coverage allowing them to get closer to consumers more than ever before, at every point of the consumer journey.”

Learn more about Khoros’s and Talkwalker’s partnership. For additional information about Khoros’s digital customer engagement software and services, visit khoros.com. To learn about Talkwalker’s consumer intelligence platform, visit talkwalker.com.

About Khoros

Over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, leverage the power of Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform to create customers for life. Our innovative enterprise solutions, including over 20 patented technologies, ensure success across digital customer service, messaging, chat, online brand communities, and social media management. Combined with our industry-leading services, Khoros enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into insights and action. Recognized nationally and locally as one of the Best Places to Work, Khoros has 11 offices globally and Vista Equity Partners is its lead investor. For more information, visit khoros.com.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the #1 Consumer Intelligence Acceleration platform for brands to drive business impact. Recognized as a Leader in Consumer Intelligence and Social Listening, the platform combines a multitude of internal and external data sources with AI-powered by Blue Silk™ technology, for the most expansive view of consumers. Talkwalker Activate professional services team can augment, accelerate, or fully service brands’ insights needs to increase their ROI from the Talkwalker platform. With offices around the globe, Talkwalker helps over 2,500 brands to maximize profits with actionable consumer intelligence.

To discover more about Talkwalker, please visit www.talkwalker.com.