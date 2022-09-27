Guy Carpenter Enters Exclusive Agreement with TNEDICCA to Enhance US Auto Risk Analysis

NEW YORK & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guy Carpenter, a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), announced today that it has entered an agreement with TNEDICCA®, a leader in location-based traffic-crash intelligence and predictive analytics. This exclusive agreement enables Guy Carpenter to deliver enhanced auto analytics to its insurance carrier clients.

Guy Carpenter will use TNEDICCA’s location risk products for the US personal and commercial auto marketplace. Access to this key data will help Guy Carpenter’s clients develop ratemaking and underwriting strategies, resulting in a more accurate assessment and pricing of auto risks, improving overall profitability for participating insurers.

TNEDICCA analytics leverage country-wide geocoded police crash report data to generate risk scores. This leads to the development of a credible and robust data source for assessing auto risks in the US.

“Through the agreement with TNEDICCA, Guy Carpenter will be able to further provide clients with leading-edge data assets,” said Thomas Hettinger, Managing Director and North America Leader for the Global Strategic Advisory team at Guy Carpenter. “This, in turn, will empower carriers to develop innovative products that address new and emerging risks."

“With a deep understanding and reach within the auto insurance market, Guy Carpenter is well positioned to expand distribution of TNEDICCA’s innovative risk scores and solutions,” said Yiem Sunbhanich, co-founder and CEO of TNEDICCA. “We have seen first-hand the effectiveness of Guy Carpenter’s full-service approach in delivering value through full implementation.”

About Guy Carpenter

Guy Carpenter & Company, LLC is a leading global risk and reinsurance specialist with 3,400 professionals in over 60 offices around the world. Guy Carpenter delivers a powerful combination of broking expertise, trusted strategic advisory services and industry-leading analytics to help clients adapt to emerging opportunities and achieve profitable growth. Guy Carpenter is a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. The Company’s 83,000 colleagues advise clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of nearly $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses including Marsh, Mercer, and Oliver Wyman. For more information, visit www.guycarp.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About TNEDICCA

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, TNEDICCA’s mission is to reduce future traffic accidents through the better use of data and analytics. TNEDICCA has built the most comprehensive accident location database of more than 30 million crashes covering 94% of the U.S. auto insurance market. The company provides solutions to auto insurance, navigation service, automotive manufacturing, and transportation planning industries. The company provides telematics and non-telematics risk scores that are empirically proven to enhance pricing precision and better risk selection. Connect with TNEDICCA on LinkedIn and Facebook. Visit www.tnedicca.com.

