UnitedHealthcare Selected by Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Serve Medicaid Beneficiaries

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska has been selected by the state of Nebraska, Department of Health and Human Services, as one of three managed care organizations to administer the Heritage Health Medicaid program statewide. UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska will continue to serve individuals who receive coverage through Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP); Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD); Aged, Blind and Disabled (ABD); Long Term Care (LTC); Foster Care; Select Refugees; Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (DSNP); and Medicaid expansion.

UnitedHealthcare is committed to working closely with the state, providers and community-based organizations to deliver high-quality, person-centered care. The collective goal is to improve the overall health and well-being of Nebraskans by making the health system work better for everyone.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with the state to build a robust Medicaid program that delivers best-in-class solutions to the diverse needs of our members,” said Jeff Stafford, chief executive officer, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska. “Nebraska’s Medicaid leaders are inspiring to work with. They care deeply about Nebraskans and are committed to decency, fairness and excellence in their programs. Under their leadership, we look forward to deploying innovative programs with our community partners that enhance access to care, reduce health disparities throughout the state and, ultimately, help people live healthier lives.”

UnitedHealthcare has 26 years of experience serving Medicaid members in Nebraska. Currently, UnitedHealthcare, along with its parent company UnitedHealth Group, employs more than 750 individuals in the state. The company works with local organizations and nonprofits to improve access to vital health care and community resources that help people live healthier lives. Since the beginning of the pandemic, UnitedHealthcare has introduced new and innovative programs focused on maintaining and growing the health care safety net in Nebraska. The company invested in federally qualified health centers, health departments, rural health clinics, critical access hospitals, food pantries and homeless shelters statewide. UnitedHealthcare employees in Nebraska are committed to making the state a national leader in health equity, access to care, social determinants of health, clinical wellness programs and community collaboration.

“In times of pandemic or natural disasters Nebraskans have a fundamental sense of decency, determination and cooperation. We are proud to live, work and support Nebraska,” Stafford concluded.

UnitedHealthcare serves more than 500,000 people in Nebraska enrolled in employer-sponsored, individual, Medicare and Medicaid benefit plans, with a network of 100 hospitals, and over 14,000 physicians and other care providers statewide.

About UnitedHealthcare

