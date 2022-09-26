Macy’s and Toys“R”Us Reveal Geoffrey’s 100 Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To kick off the holiday season, Macy’s and Toys“R”Us® reveal Geoffrey’s 2022 Hot Toy List. This year’s 100 Hot Toy List features the most exciting toys for the ‘Toys R Us’ kid in all of us, from favorite brands like Barbie, Fisher-Price, LEGO, Disney, Pokémon, Hot Wheels and more. Geoffrey’s curated list will also feature an exclusive limited edition Funko POP! Holiday Geoffrey figure wrapped up in a holiday Macy’s sweater and a selection of popular brands created by Toys“R”Us including You & Me, Just Like Home, and Imaginarium.

Beginning October 15, Toys“R”Us shops will officially be open at all Macy’s stores nationwide. Customers can shop toys off the Hot Toy List and thousands more, arriving now through October in-store and online at macys.com and toysrus.com, as well as on the Macy’s app.

“We are excited to bring you Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2022 holiday season. This year, families and kids of all ages will have the Toys“R”Us experience in our stores to explore and discover all of these fun toys,” said Adeline Trento, resident toy expert at Macy’s. “We have the coolest and most beloved toys of the holiday season, sure to bring joy and excitement to every kid.”

Geoffrey’s Top Toys List

Finding the perfect toy can be challenging for parents and family members. Luckily, Geoffrey compiled this year’s must-have toys to help guide holiday shoppers.

Check out Geoffrey’s top 10 toys of 2022:

Geoffrey’s Sweepstakes

In celebration of the launch of Geoffrey’s Hot Toys List, Toys“R”Us will be hosting a sweepstakes for customers in the U.S. to enter for a chance to win items from this year’s Hot Toy List. Starting on September 26th, and ending on October 6th at 3:00pm ET, participants can enter by interacting with the Toys“R”Us Hot Toy posts on Instagram. Each day of the sweepstakes, one toy from the Top 10 Toys of the Hot Toy List will be awarded to one winner. Plus, one grand prize winner will receive all ten toys! Winners will be announced starting on or around October 10th. No purchase is required to enter the sweepstakes and the rules are available on Toysrus.com.

Toys“R”Us Grand Opening Celebration

The Toys“R”Us experience will come to life with branded shops at all Macy’s stores, offering playful colored fixtures showcasing the top toy brands and play patterns as well as hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments. Macy’s Toys“R”Us in-store shops will also feature a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families. To celebrate the grand opening, all Macy’s stores will host nine days of in-store events, beginning October 15 through October 23, which will include family friendly activities and daily giveaways from the top toy brands. Follow @macys and @toysrus across social for further updates.

