Construction Software Innovator Procore Selects Nobl9 Service Level Objective (SLO) Platform to Increase Service Reliability and Enhance Operational Efficiency

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nobl9, the service level observability company, today announced that Procore Technologies Inc, a leading global provider of construction management software, has selected the Nobl9 Service Level Objective (SLO) Platform to track service reliability to ensure the best customer experience. Procore is an all-in-one project management software that allows teams to manage all phases and aspects of projects, from pre-development and bidding to project completion. With Nobl9, Procore will be able to build and maintain SLOs across all environments and track reliability with a single source of truth for all teams.

Procore management software tracks the activity of all builders on site. The cloud-based construction management software allows all teams (owners, managers, partners, and contractors) to collaborate on and share access to documents, planning systems and data, using an Internet-connected device. With over two million users across the globe, Procore allows teams to take control of construction projects, manage outcomes for optimal quality, minimize risk and protect profits.

“As we grew, we started to adopt a service oriented architecture for better alerting because while our teams would have alerts set up, the inherent noise in tracking the notifications manually meant that some were missed and resolving issues was a reactive process,” said Jessica Rosch, Vice President of Cloud Systems Engineering, Procore Technologies. “As we started looking for a more proactive approach for our customers, we researched different options that could work with our existing microservices architecture, and found Nobl9 to be the only one that checked off all the boxes.”

Procore began their journey to SLOs with their existing legacy observability tools but found themselves running into challenges. Having data in different systems made it hard to have a unified reliability story across all environments. Nobl9’s native integrations with a number of monitoring and observability platforms allows Procore customers the flexibility to connect their data found across multiple sources. It wasn’t hard to sell the idea of bringing on Nobl9. According to Rosch, the team already understood the value Nobl9 could provide to their existing customers.

“With Nobl9, we expect to see better retention for engineers, less alert fatigue, and an improved customer experience as we can focus on customer-driven impact,” said Rosch. “My advice to those just getting started in their journey towards implementing SLOs is to start small. Bring in a strong program and a successful team.”

“Our work with Procore shows how our approach to observability can help enterprises better understand system reliability and improve the customer experience,” said Kit Merker, COO, Nobl9. “Nobl9 helps organizations set and understand reliability goals. By tracking the performance of systems, we ensure balanced and efficient reliability, and support cross-team workflows so stakeholders can improve the efficiency and reliability of service over time.”

About Nobl9

Nobl9 is the first service level observability platform that adds business context to software delivery. Global Enterprises in the financial services, ecommerce, and SaaS industries choose Nobl9 to accelerate engineering, set clear software reliability goals, and ensure end user happiness. Nobl9 enriches data from popular enterprise observability systems and fits into developer workflows using popular DevOps and collaboration tools. Nobl9 is backed by Battery Ventures, CRV, Sorenson Capital, Harmony Partners, Bonfire and Resolute. Learn more at nobl9.com.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over one million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore’s platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry—for the developer, the main contractor, and the subcontractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore’s platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.