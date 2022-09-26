Corvias and Clean Water Partnership Address Stormwater and Climate-based Challenges at StormCon Event

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias and the Clean Water Partnership (CWP), a 30-year community-based partnership with Prince George’s County, MD, today announced their sponsorship of StormCon 2022, the industry's leading conference on advancing the science and practice of stormwater management. The event, which starts today, will be held September 26-28 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.

Corvias and the CWP will host a panel discussion and bus tour to highlight the program’s achievements. This is the first community-based partnership that is focused on green stormwater infrastructure and local economic development, a model developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that follows Clean Water Act requirements and supports the growth of local, woman-owned and disadvantaged businesses. On Tuesday, September 27 at 3:30 pm, “A Partnership for Resilience: Building a Community Around Green Infrastructure in Prince George’s County,” speakers will discuss the challenges of implementing a program such as the CWP and take a closer look at the stakeholders that help make it successful. There will also be a county guided bus tour today, on Monday, September 26 at 5:30 pm, which will visit several local CWP stormwater and green infrastructure projects.

“StormCon is bringing national leaders to Prince George’s County to see and understand the most successful model of stormwater management that also promotes economic development—a win-win for residents and businesses. Since 2015, CWP has completed nearly 170 individual projects treating more than 4,500 acres of public and private land in Prince George’s County,” said Angela Alsobrooks, County Executive of Prince George’s County. “Corvias and the CWP have worked to optimize the social and economic benefits to county residents by enhancing environmental stewardship as well as mentoring, developing and hiring local businesses. Together, we have established a local green and stormwater economy that continues to grow, with each new construction and maintenance project.”

Over the past seven years, the CWP has exceeded its contractual goals with the county for stormwater improvements on school grounds, parks, municipal and private land and homeowner association properties. In total, these stormwater devices treat more than 4,500 impervious acres and are maintained by the CWP for the next 30 years. In addition, county residents perform 63 percent of the work and 79 percent of projects are completed by local, disadvantaged, minority-owned businesses. As a result, it has grown local business capacity and surpassed county goals for supporting these businesses by more than 30 percent since inception. This includes more than $179 million in subcontracts to these local companies.

“The Clean Water Partnership is exemplary for taking care of the environment, but also taking care of residents and businesses that call Prince George’s County home, and it’s a program that Corvias is incredibly proud of,” said Chris Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Corvias.

Beyond the design-build-operation and maintenance of projects, the CWP’s community-based partnership model focuses on socio-economic goals in the community, and aims to provide ongoing opportunities to local small business firms inclusive of training and development opportunities through its Mentor Protégé Program and Emerging Landscapers Program. To date, more than 43 firms have completed the Mentor Protégé Program, including 13 firms from the Emerging Landscapers Program.

About Corvias:

As a privately-owned company headquartered in Warwick, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit Corvias.com.

About the Clean Water Partnership

The Prince George’s County and Corvias Community-Based Public-Private Partnership (CBP3), also called the Clean Water Partnership (CWP), is an agreement between County government and the private sector to retrofit over 4,000 acres of impervious surfaces using green stormwater infrastructure. This community-focused program works to address the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay, while simultaneously focusing on the needs of Prince George’s County residents and local businesses. The CWP has received national recognition from the White House and EPA, as well as the National Resource Defense Council as a successful and innovative approach to better infrastructure.