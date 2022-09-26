Stonepeak Forms Strategic Logistics Investment Partnership with Equalbase

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that certain of its associated investment vehicles have formed a strategic investment partnership with Equalbase, an integrated development and management platform focused on the logistics sector across Asia Pacific led by a team with more than 40 years of industry experience.

The partnership will facilitate investment in the development of high-quality logistics projects throughout Asia Pacific and accelerate the growth of the Equalbase platform as a leading sustainable developer and specialist manager in the region. The initial focus of the investment program will be in South Korea and Malaysia, both fast growing logistics markets in which Equalbase has an existing operating presence and track record of developing large scale logistics projects. Equalbase has identified an attractive pipeline of potential modern logistics projects in the region, including a seed project located in the greater Seoul area currently controlled by Equalbase’s sponsor.

“We believe the Asia Pacific region presents significant opportunities for investment in Grade A modern logistics assets as the market continues to exhibit favorable supply-demand dynamics and sustained structural tailwinds,” said Stonepeak Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia and the Middle East, Hajir Naghdy. “We look forward to working closely with Equalbase’s seasoned management team on initial projects in South Korea and Malaysia, and to continuing Stonepeak’s momentum in Asia Pacific as we aim to identify additional compelling infrastructure assets and platforms across the region.”

“Customers in Asia continue to face limited choices for specialist logistics developers and managers that can reliably serve their expanding logistics needs at scale, which we believe creates compelling opportunities for continued industry growth,” said Stonepeak Managing Director, Michael Chan. “Equalbase has a proven track record of providing high quality, bespoke logistics solutions, as illustrated by their blue-chip customer base. We believe that this capability and customer-centric approach combined with Stonepeak’s investment capabilities and sector knowledge will allow our partnership to drive significant value for our collective stakeholders.”

"We are delighted to combine forces with Stonepeak,” said Christian Bischoff, Founder and Executive Chairman of Equalbase. “We believe this joint venture will provide us with an extraordinary investment platform that will give us the opportunity to further grow and develop outstanding and sustainable assets for our clients.”

About Stonepeak

Stonepeak is a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $51.7 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates. Stonepeak sponsors investment vehicles focused on private equity and credit. The firm provides capital, operational support, and committed partnership to sustainably grow investments in its target sectors, which include communications, energy transition, transport and logistics, and social infrastructure. Stonepeak is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Hong Kong, Houston, London and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.stonepeak.com.

About Equalbase

Equalbase is an industrial and commercial asset specialist which provides global-standard development, management and investment solutions to institutions, families and their advisors. As a thought leader in sustainable engineering and innovation, Equalbase helps global clients solve supply chain issues that addresses their climate change questions. Equalbase's global team is grounded in three key areas including development and management service, fund management, and building engineering science and innovation for industrial and commercial assets. Equalbase is headquartered in Singapore. For more information, please visit www.equalbase.com.