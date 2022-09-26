Sandbox VR Opens September 30 at Bottleworks District

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. Sandbox VR has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else.

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. Sandbox VR has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bottleworks District is pleased to announce the grand opening of Sandbox VR, a full-body virtual reality entertainment experience located on the Northwest corner of the Bottleworks Hotel building on September 30. Sandbox VR’s socially immersive gaming experience combines full-body motion capture and high-quality haptics to provide unprecedented realism and complete immersion that’s not possible with home VR systems or other location-based VR venues, taking group Virtual Reality gameplay and competitive socializing to the next level.

“Opening in Indianapolis and inside the historic Bottleworks District is incredibly exciting,” said Steven Zhao, founder of Sandbox VR. “This district is bustling with activities and draws visitors from all over the area. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our unique VR experience to the community.”

At Sandbox VR, players experience heart-pounding, exhilarating, immersive gameplay when they fend off zombie hordes, enter a world of swashbuckling adventure, soar on a space elevator or compete in a futuristic combat arena – the true future of immersive entertainment.

“Sandbox VR brings something completely unique to Bottleworks District,” said Gavin Thomas, VP of development, Hendricks Commercial Properties. “This experience adds yet another entertainment option for families, tourists and locals alike who visit the district.”

Sandbox VR’s Bottleworks location will feature four private rooms for virtual reality gameplay called “holodecks” in which groups of up to six players have a truly shared experience, exploring virtual worlds and relying on each other to succeed in games designed to be social experiences. Together with friends, family, or co-workers, players are equipped with a VR headset, a haptic vest, a backpack and motion sensors on their wrists and ankles. This technology allows players to see and physically interact with one another while feeling like they are in the middle of an action movie, with the heightened emotions that come from not just watching a film, but from actually becoming the stars of the action.

Guests choose from any of six exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Deadwood Valley - Images available HERE The newest and most immersive experience yet! Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever - or die trying!

- HERE Deadwood Mansion - Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

- HERE Curse of Davy Jones - Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

- HERE Amber Sky 2088 - Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

- HERE Star Trek: Discovery - Images available HERE Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

- HERE UFL: Unbound Fighting League - Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

- HERE

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience rated 4.8 out of 5 stars by over 15,000 guests worldwide!

Guests who book their experience at the new Sandbox VR at Bottleworks by September 29th receive an exclusive pre-opening savings. They will also be entered to win free Sandbox VR visits for a year. These bonuses are only available before doors open.

Sandbox VR is the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Sandbox VR is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, Craft, and Stanford University, along with individuals such as Kevin Durant, Justin Timberlake and Katy Perry.

To learn more about Sandbox VR visit https://sandboxvr.com/indianapolis/.

About Sandbox VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in 26 locations and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.