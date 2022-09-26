WEST ELM AND MARIMEKKO DEBUT A LIMITED-EDITION HOLIDAY CAPSULE COLLECTION

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a new collaboration with Marimekko, the Finnish design house renowned for its art of printmaking. The new co-branded collection consists of 13 limited-edition holiday-inspired pieces that celebrate color, texture, and artisanal style. Festive decorative accessories from the new collection include stockings, ornaments, tree skirts, and toppers. West Elm + Marimekko retails for $20.00-$90.00 and is exclusively available for purchase beginning on September 26th at westelm.com/marimekko.

West Elm has long appreciated Marimekko’s approach to design, founded on creating products that bring joy for years to come. Brimming with signature bold prints, the brand’s iconic offerings are instantly recognizable, attracting legions of devotees worldwide. The West Elm + Marimekko collection features a carefully curated selection of archival Marimekko prints, including Maija Louekari’s exquisite Kuusikossa and Vellamo designs from 2012 and 2009 respectively. This timeless appeal of the iconic Marimekko prints, paired with West Elm’s modern aesthetic, proved to be a perfect combination for the holiday season. The resulting co-branded collection is a fresh, contemporary, and convivial assortment that can be cherished and passed down for generations.

Jeffrey Hannoosh, Senior Vice President of Product Design at West Elm, states, “We have such admiration and respect for Marimekko’s rich heritage and iconic Scandinavian modern design sensibility. Drawing from Marimekko’s extensive archives, our design teams collaborated to create a collection of eclectic pieces that remix American craft and Finnish holiday tradition.”

Minna Kemell-Kutvonen, Design Director, Home & Print Design at Marimekko, says, “We are very excited about this collaboration with West Elm, a brand with whom we share an ethos of designing with timelessness and functionality at the forefront. The prints chosen for the capsule capture the touch of the hand and perfect imperfections so often present in Marimekko's design language. This collection celebrates the joy of preparing the home for the season's festivities – a feeling that many can relate to, no matter where they live.”

Hero items include Top Stitched Quilted Stockings ($40) and Tree Skirts ($90), Patchwork Ornaments ($25), a Felt Tree Advent Calendar ($75), and a Woven Wood Tree Topper ($42).

To learn more about West Elm + Marimekko, please visit westelm.com/marimekko.

ABOUT WEST ELM:

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and spaces through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide. We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MARIMEKKO:

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2021, the company’s net sales were EUR 152 million and brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 376 million. Globally, there are roughly 150 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 35 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 410 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

