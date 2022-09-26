Generational Equity Advises Challenge Technology in its Sale to Rackmount Solutions

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce sale of its client, Challenge Technology, Inc. to Rackmount Solutions (a portfolio company of Baymark Partners). The transaction closed August 31, 2022.

Challenge Technology (Challenge), located in Louisville, Colorado, provides power quality products, consulting, and maintenance services along with offering products from the most well-respected manufacturers in the industry. As a result, Challenge provides customized solutions that fit specific client power quality needs. The Company primarily provides products and services to end users, commercial businesses, distributors, and contractors in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming. Challenge has built a strong reputation in the specifying engineering community resulting in extensive use of its products in new construction projects.

Challenge works with some of the leading manufacturers in the industry including: EATON / POWERWARE, HITEC POWER PROTECTION, XTREME POWER CONVERSION, APC / SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC, GE CRITICAL POWER, CITEL, ANORD MARDIX POWER DISTRIBUTION UNITS (PDU), GENEREX, and ENERSYS.

Located in Plano, Texas, Rackmount Solutions (Rackmount) provides off-the-shelf, custom, and niche server racks, server cabinets, wall mounts, portable cooling solutions, outdoor enclosures, batteries, integrated AC and DC power system solutions, rack accessories and power, along with installation and maintenance services.

Rackmount serves any customer needing computer system and network peripherals. The resulting customer markets are therefore a function of the level of need by demand industries. Typical customer markets include the technology industry, government and defense, retail, engineering and construction, and education.

Located in Plano, Texas, Baymark Partners is a growth oriented private equity firm acquiring growing middle market service (healthcare, business and IT), distribution, manufacturing and tech enabled (SAAS and E-Commerce) companies providing owners with liquidity and companies with resources to accelerate their growth.

The professionals at Baymark Partners possess over 105 years of successful experience in acquiring, investing and operating growth companies. Their experience ranges from early stage, high growth to fully developed market leaders. This experience gives Baymark the ability to implement strategic and operational discipline required to transition middle market companies to a more mature and valuable market position.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, Senior M&A Advisor, Donald Beezley, with the support of Managing Director - M&A, Chad Comroe closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director - North America, Edward G. Weber established the initial relationship with Challenge.

“I am delighted that we were able to be a part of making this transaction a success,” said Beezley.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 300 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. Their six-step approach features strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A transactional services, and wealth management.

The M&A Advisor named the company Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022. For more information, visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.