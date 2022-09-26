Kwik Trip Selects RELEX Solutions to Optimize Space Planning and Supply Chain

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kwik Trip, a leading convenience store chain in the US, will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to implement automated planograms, floor planning, and supply chain optimization solutions. RELEX will service Kwik Trip’s convenience stores throughout the Midwest United States, driving improved sales, inventory management, and operational efficiency with a solution that seamlessly combines central planning and store operations.

Previously, Kwik Trip handled their planograms and inventory forecasting and replenishment through legacy systems and spreadsheets. They needed a highly accurate, automated system to manage their more than 3,500 SKUs across 20 planning categories, at each of their 850 convenience store locations.

After reviewing other vendors, Kwik Trip selected RELEX for its automated, AI-driven solutions, which will reduce manual efforts in both stores and head office locations. Additionally, they will use RELEX’s in-store mobile solution, which empowers store personnel with a transparent view to store level order proposals, planograms, and floor plans.

“We run a lean operation at Kwik Trip and need our planograms and demand forecasts to be both precise and easy to use for our central planners and store employees alike,” says Jake Vogel, Director of Category Management and Procurement. “We’re extremely impressed by RELEX’s ability to produce highly optimized, automated, and accurate replenishment orders and space plans, as well as being a solution that allows for flexible interaction between our operations and merchandising teams.”

“RELEX is a tremendous tool and a natural fit for the convenience industry,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales, Americas for RELEX Solutions. “RELEX’s AI-driven solution has a strong track record of optimizing forecasting and replenishment for fresh assortments, seasonal inventories, and even promotions. We’re happy to partner with Kwik Trip and help them to reach their space planning goals, leading to a more convenient and pleasant customer experience.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandising, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Kum & Go, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, Sheetz, and Circle K trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Kwik Trip

Kwik Trip is a family-owned company that serves customers with more than 800 convenient, clean retail convenience stores and also produces more than 80% of the products featured in the stores supplied by its own commissary, bakery, dairy and distribution center located in La Crosse, Wisconsin.